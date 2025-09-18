Dan Orlovsky and Adam Schefter debate which offense will dominate as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens meet the Lions head-to-head Monday night. (1:57)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson has put together an impressive streak unlike any other quarterback in "Monday Night Football" history, but the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was genuinely unaware of it.

Asked about his dominance on Monday night, Jackson said Thursday, "No. If anything, I'm trying to keep it going. If I am playing well, I don't pay attention to it."

Jackson has been near perfect on Monday night, producing 22 touchdown passes without an interception. This is the longest streak without a pick in "Monday Night Football" history, according to ESPN Research.

He will look to continue that hot hand Monday when the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) host the Detroit Lions (1-1).

Jackson does have a theory on his Monday night magic.

"I'll say that probably the extra rest day, extra film, get a good feel for who we're playing against and go from there," Jackson said.

Jackson's terrific run started in a 45-6 rout at the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, when he became the first player to throw five touchdown passes in a "Monday Night Football" debut. In his latest Monday night home game, Jackson threw for a franchise-record 442 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. In Jackson's latest Monday night game, he led Baltimore to a 30-23 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers last season when he threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Jackson acknowledged he really didn't get a chance to watch too many "Monday Night Football" games growing up.

"My mom used to make me go to sleep," Jackson said. "I had school."

Jackson also shrugged at the fact that he has the best passer rating in NFL history. His 102.65 edges Aaron Rodgers' 102.60.

So, Jackson currently ranks first in career passer rating as well as first in career rushing yards by a quarterback.

"I'm just trying to win," Jackson said of leading the league in all-time passer rating. "I don't pay attention to it. The only way I find out if somebody posted or something or I'm tagged in it [on social media]. But other than that, I'm not looking for it. I'm trying to win games, so that's all that matters to me, really."