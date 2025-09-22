Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The last time the Philadelphia Eagles blocked two field goals in a single game was Sept. 21, 1975, against the New York Giants.

Fifty years to the day, history repeated, though this time it generated a walk-off winner that delivered a stunning 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis batted a 44-yard Joshua Karty attempt with three seconds remaining, scooped it up and rumbled 61 yards for the touchdown to deliver one of the more frenzied endings to a game in Lincoln Financial Field history. It completed a massive comeback for the Eagles, who trailed 26-7 early in the third quarter.

"I think the only walk-off win I've ever been a part of was the Buffalo game in '23 and today, and it's a great feeling," coach Nick Sirianni said. "It's an emotional game."

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis reached 18.59 miles per hour on his touchdown return after blocking Rams kicker Joshua Karty's field goal attempt. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

That emotion spilled over into the back of the end zone. Fans leaned over the wall to lovingly slap Davis on the helmet and teammates swarmed from every direction to be part of the celebration.

Technically, it was a "No más" situation for the Eagles -- players aren't supposed to advance the ball in that situation, so as not to risk giving the ball back to the opponent -- but no one was complaining. Davis, listed at 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, reached 18.59 miles per hour on the return, the fastest speed by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017, according to NextGen Stats.

"Maybe he has a future at running back," Saquon Barkley said after learning how fast Davis ran.

"I was juiced," safety Reed Blankenship added. "I didn't know he was going to take it all the way back. But he's got wheels. He lost what, 30-something pounds. He can move."

Davis made getting in better shape a priority dating back to around the middle of this past season. He credits a better diet, extra workouts and Peloton for helping him drop excess weight.

He added five tackles, a sack and a QB hit to help the Eagles improve to 3-0 while the Rams exited with a stinging loss that dropped them to 2-1.

"As a man, you run to adversity," Rams running back Kyren Williams said. "The people in this locker room, we run to that, we accept it. And for me, I know I'm more hungry now than ever because I hate the Eagles. ... But they're putting us through something that we need to get put through. And I'm glad that it's happened this early in the season because it's only going to [help] us for later on in the season."

Shuffling along the Rams offensive line played a part in the blocked kicks, according to Eagles players. Los Angeles was already down left guard Steve Avila (ankle) entering the game. Right guard Kevin Dotson was in and out of the lineup during the second half. Dotson was not in on Davis' field goal block, forcing backup lineman Beaux Limmer to slide further inside on the field goal attempt next to long snapper Alex Ward.

"[Assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio] is always talking to us during our special teams meeting, tells us when going through field goal block who the fish is, what side is the best side to rush," said Jalen Carter, who also had a field goal block midway through the fourth quarter. "They had some injuries over there where they had to replace a guy. We took advantage of it and came out with the block. ... They took the starting right guard out and they put No. 50 in. That's what I just realized and seen. The coaches gave us a call, field goal block to the right, and we made it happen."

Said Rams coach Sean McVay: "Yeah, Dotson was -- the reality is, is that we've got to execute better and credit to them, they made the plays. I'm not going to make any excuses."

Karty said that he thought he hit the final field goal try well and that the snap and hold was good.

"Yeah, it just kind of sucks," he said. "I mean, kind of everyone on the team's probably feeling the same emotion of we had the game within our control kind of the whole time and come out of here with the loss."

For the Eagles, it was their first win after trailing by 19-plus points in the second half since 2010 Week 15 at Giants -- a game known as the Miracle at the New Meadowlands, featuring a winning 65-yard punt return TD by DeSean Jackson with 14 seconds left in the 4th quarter.

They'll look to ride that momentum into their Week 4 matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's exciting," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "It's exciting because you can look back on the game and say, 'What play will it be? Will this come back and bite us?' You can think of all of these things and try and rationalize what happened or why something happened. Ultimately, when you stay in the moment and you play each play as its own and just go out there and give it your all, show it when the moment needs you to. There isn't another group of guys that I want to play with when it comes to that."