PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, a league source said.

The injury is not expected to keep him out of next week's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the source.

The injury was believed to have happened during the first tush push play the team ran in the first quarter, when quarterback Jalen Hurts picked up a first down.

The Eagles went on to score on that drive on another quarterback sneak.

Johnson exited after that series and was replaced by Matt Pryor. After some struggles by Pryor, Fred Johnson was inserted into the lineup and helped stabilize the offense in Philadelphia's 33-26 victory.