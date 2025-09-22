Rich Eisen sounds off on the state of the New York Giants after they fell to 0-3 on the season. (2:02)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Brian Daboll left open the possibility of making a quarterback change for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers during a Zoom call with reporters on Monday afternoon.

Daboll wouldn't commit to Russell Wilson as his starter. Wilson has started the first three games for the Giants this season, with rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart as the backup.

The Giants (0-3) also have veteran Jameis Winston on the roster.

"Well, look, we're going through the tape right now," Daboll said. "We're evaluating everything."

So a quarterback change is on the table

"I'd say we're evaluating everything," Daboll said.

This is an unusual stance for the Giants coach to take. It's similar rhetoric to what Daboll used before the Giants eventually moved off Daniel Jones last season. Jones was benched several days later and eventually cut.

The Giants signed Wilson to a one-year deal this offseason to essentially be a bridge quarterback once they traded back into the first round and drafted Dart 25th overall out of Ole Miss. But they still insisted all throughout the spring and summer that Wilson was the team's starter. He took almost all the first-team reps throughout the spring and summer.

That might not be the case come Week 4 against the Chargers. The Giants could be turning to Dart after three games, all losses.

"Yeah, I'm not saying who's starting or who's not starting," Daboll said. "I'm just saying we're evaluating everything right now. We're going through the tape from [Sunday] and we're evaluating every position right now."

The Giants were meeting Monday afternoon to talk about any personnel changes. And the passing game was the No. 1 thing Daboll specified needed improvement from Sunday night's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson finished with 160 yards passing and a pair of interceptions.

Dart would be the obvious move for the winless Giants. He's been the backup and was used in certain packages the past two weeks. The young quarterback played three snaps against the Chiefs.

Fans cheered Dart when he jogged onto the field Sunday night in New York's home opener. They booed when Wilson returned one play later. After Wilson threw his second interception of the contest, some fans starting chanting, "We want Dart!" despite the game being tied at 6-6 late in the second quarter.

The Giants have been insistent on wanting to sit Dart until he was ready to play. Daboll has talked continuously about a developmental plan that includes multiple checkpoints for the rookie.

When asked if Dart had already reached those checkpoints, Daboll didn't hesitate.

"Well we put him in the game the last two weeks," he said. "So, we wouldn't put anyone in the game we don't feel confident with."

Dart has yet to throw a pass in a regular season NFL game. He did, however, impress throughout the preseason by completing 32-of-47 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also did damage with his leg and impressed his teammates with his confidence and poise.

It's not a small decision to move off a veteran to the rookie, but it is one the Giants have made in the past. Jones started Week 3 of his rookie season in place of Eli Manning in 2019. Manning started his first game in Week 11 of the 2004 season when he went in for Kurt Warner.

Both had their ups and downs during their rookie seasons. Manning worked out in the long term as he eventually won two Super Bowls with the Giants. Jones struggled during most of his six years with the team, totaling one playoff appearance and postseason win.