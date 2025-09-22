Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a dislocated right shoulder on a hard hit near the sideline Sunday night and is expected to miss some time, multiple sources told ESPN.

Tracy went down in pain when he was sandwiched by a pair of Kansas City Chiefs defenders on the second play of the second quarter. He immediately tapped his right arm to indicate the problem to the attending medical staff.

The second-year back had seven carries for 29 yards before exiting with the injury. He did not return.

Without Tracy, rookie running back Cam Skattebo handled a majority of the workload. He outsnapped veteran Devin Singletary 32 to 9 after Tracy's injury.

Skattebo had 121 total yards on 16 touches against the Chiefs. The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State is expected to be given a bigger workload in Tracy's absence.

Tracy, a fifth-round pick last year out of Iowa, was coming off a strong rookie season in which he rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. The Giants (0-3) had high hopes for Tracy coming into this season. But he averaged just 3.1 yards per carry early this year. Tracy has 22 carries for 68 yards in the first three games of the season, but he was finally finding some room to run against the Chiefs before the injury.

"It's tough when you see a guy like Tracy, one of your star running backs, go down with a shoulder on the sideline," quarterback Russell Wilson said after the 22-9 loss. "Had a good couple runs, couple of good plays. So I think that was tough for us, but I thought we continued to battle throughout."

The Giants are 21st in the NFL averaging 96.0 yards per game on the ground.