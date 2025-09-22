Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting running back Tyrone Tracy was ruled out because of a shoulder injury suffered in the first half Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tracy left the contest after being sandwiched by two Chiefs defensive players at the end of a run. He immediately tapped his shoulder as he laid on the ground in pain.

The second-year running back had seven carries for 29 yards before leaving the contest. Rookie Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary received increased playing time with Tracy sidelined, with the former scoring on a 13-yard rush late in the first half.

Tracy wasn't the Giants' only injury concern, as kicker Graham Gano injured his groin during pregame warmups.

It made kicking an adventure for the Giants, who were forced to go for it on fourth down on the opening drive with Gano ailing. Punter Jamie Gillan had an extra point attempt blocked later in the first half.

It marked the third straight season Gillan has had to handle some type of placekicking duties.

Gano was able to come on and convert a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.