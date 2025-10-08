Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is not expected to play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Giants (1-4) are already without star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL several weeks back. Barring a serious uptick, Slayton will join him on the sideline against their division rival.

Slayton was injured late in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as a non-participant in a practice projection for Monday and Tuesday this week, making it unlikely he would be able to get ready with such a short turnaround.

But New York was holding out hope.

"I'd say we'll take it all the way up to the end like you usually do on short weeks," coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

Daboll was also talking about right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who is dealing with a back injury. Eluemunor has a realistic chance to play Thursday against the Eagles, a source told ESPN.

Slayton was limping badly in the locker room Tuesday. With such a quick turnaround for a Thursday game, it always seemed unlikely he would be able to make it in time.

Slayton, 28, was expected to step into a bigger role with Nabers injured. But he struggled Sunday with a key drop and fumble. Still, the Giants signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal this offseason to be their No. 2 receiver.

The veteran has led the team in receiving four of the past six seasons. He has 12 catches for 166 yards through five games this season.

The Giants are expected to elevate or sign veteran receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad without Nabers and Slayton. Jalin Hyatt and undrafted rookie Beaux Collins are also expected to have expanded roles.

But perhaps the ultimate solution for the wide receiver-needy Giants will be their tight ends. They used multiple tight ends on 43% of their offensive plays against the Saints. Their leading receiver was tight end Daniel Bellinger with four receptions for 52 yards. Second-year tight end Theo Johnson also caught six passes, including a pair of touchdowns.