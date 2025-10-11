Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- During a timeout before the Washington Commanders' final play from scrimmage Sunday, quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Deebo Samuel were seen on camera passing the time by rehearsing their touchdown dance.

About a minute later, they were performing their skit in the end zone after Daniels connected with Samuel on a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line in Washington's 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I've never done that before," Samuel said. "He sent me a TikTok earlier that week and was like, 'Yo, we've got to hit this if one of us scores.' We knew the playcall and figured it would be open, so we made sure we had it right, and he just threw a dot to the back of the end zone."

That moment highlights the strong connection Samuel and Daniels have developed. And it's one reason why Samuel is off to such a great start in his first season with Washington following an offseason trade from San Francisco.

"I think the new scenery, new team, new atmosphere, great quarterback, great coaches and the energy around the team. It feels like home all over again for sure," said Samuel, who is in the final year of his contract.

Samuel, who was exchanged for a 2025 fifth-round pick, leads the Commanders (3-2) with 30 receptions, 300 yards and three touchdowns heading into Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC). No other Commander has more than 14 receptions or 149 yards. He has also rushed seven times for 46 yards.

Samuel's start is why, during training camp, he confidently proclaimed "I've still got a lot in the tank" after having one of his worst seasons in 2024.

Samuel has done this, also, without fellow receivers Terry McLaurin for the past two games, and Noah Brown for the past three. Brown, who had been out with a groin injury, has practiced full this week; McLaurin has not practiced since injuring his right quad in Week 3.

Samuel is also averaging 36.8 yards on six kick returns, though with McLaurin and Brown sidelined he hasn't returned kicks since Week 3.

It helps that Samuel is versatile, just as he was in San Francisco for six seasons. There are some differences, though: In Washington, he has run more routes out of the slot (72) than outside (35). With the 49ers last year, he ran 118 routes out of the slot and 223 outside. He's also averaging just 1.4 carries per game, which would be the fewest since his rookie season of 2019.

But the end result is the same: Lining up in numerous spots has helped him stay productive when others are out.

Samuel joined the Commanders via trade with the 49ers this offseason. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

"Everything he did in San [Francisco], he's doing that here," Daniels said. "So, we find ways to just to get him the ball and let him make plays."

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury says Samuel's versatility helps when calling plays.

"They know we're going to try to get him touches," Kingsbury said, "but he can play outside, he can play inside, he can play running back, he can do it kind of all. And I think that allows me as a playcaller and us as an offensive staff to be creative and how we get him the ball and continue to try and find ways to do that."

Samuel has a target rate of 30.2% this season -- the highest of his career and fifth among receivers who have run at least 100 routes. Last year it was 21.3%; his career best was 26.3% in 2021 when he also finished with a career-best 1,405 yards receiving.

Some of this stems from missing McLaurin and Brown, as well as third-down back Austin Ekeler, who is out for the year with a torn right Achilles. But even in the three games with McLaurin, Samuel's target rate was 28% -- and he led the team with 16 receptions.

Samuel is on pace for 1,176 yards from scrimmage, which would be the second most in his career. That is, if he plays a full season, which he has yet to do in his career. Still, he's averaging 16 more yards per game than in 2024.

He said he's showing the rest of the league his "great ball skills."

"I've always been good with the ball in my hand making downfield plays," Samuel said. "I've done a great job of that."

And once McLaurin returns, he said, "It'll be another step we take as a team."

But without McLaurin the Commanders needed more; Samuel has responded with 14 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns the past two weeks.

"He's just a complete player," tight end Zach Ertz said. "One of Kliff's best strengths is maximizing people's skill sets, and he's multiplied Deebo's skill set tenfold. ... He's a really good route runner; he can run the full route tree. He's special with the ball in his hands, but he can show his complete self here."

Part of the complete Samuel is the energy coaches and teammates say he brings, both from his play and his personality. They like watching Samuel break tackles. Kingsbury credits that to his "competitive nature."

"He is as competitive as I've been around," Kingsbury said. "On game day, he sets the tone with his intensity, the focus. When he touches the ball, you're like, 'OK, here we go.'"

But he's also energetic during practice, in the locker room. As players gathered on the practice field one day in training camp, fans started to chant, "Jayden! Jayden!" Samuel, as usual, was around Daniels and started imploring the crowd -- chanting along with them, waving his arms for more -- as a bashful Daniels hid his head beneath a towel.

"He's very down to earth, super chill. So, people like being around him," said Daniels, who often hung out with Samuel after he was traded to Washington.

"I'm a high energy guy," Samuel said.

And it even extends to meetings.

"Just the energy that he brings to meetings and to practice," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said earlier this season. "He's thoughtful, he wants to ask questions. 'What if we did it like this?' He challenges you in a good way and makes you think so, he's been really, really fun to coach. He just, man, he loves football. You can feel it."