OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a right hamstring injury as the Baltimore Ravens returned from their bye.

Jackson did not practice Monday for the struggling Ravens, which creates uncertainty whether the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will return for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Last week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed hope that Jackson would come back after missing the past two games with the injury. But Jackson was not on the field Monday for Baltimore's first practice after its bye.

Harbaugh declined to talk specifically about Jackson when asked whether he expected his Pro Bowl quarterback to practice this week.

"I think all the guys are working really hard to get back, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said after Monday's practice. "We'll see who's back and who practices on Wednesday. I don't want to comment on any individual guys."

Asked whether he anticipated Jackson playing Sunday, Harbaugh replied, "Same answer."

The Ravens (1-5) have tied the worst start in the franchise's 30-year history and have been looking to Jackson's return to boost a midseason turnaround. In losing both games that Jackson has missed this season, Baltimore has sputtered on offense with backup Cooper Rush, totaling 13 points.

Jackson is one of three players who left the Ravens' 37-20 loss in Kansas City with a hamstring injury. Now, 22 days later, Jackson is the only one who remains sidelined. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie returned over a week ago, and middle linebacker Roquan Smith returned Monday.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is one of Jackson's closest friends on the team, said he speaks with Jackson every day but he is unclear when Jackson will return.

"I don't really know the situation, if I'm being honest," Flowers said. "If he is [playing], we'll be ready to go."

Since 2018, Baltimore is 74-32 (.698), including playoffs, with Jackson as its starting quarterback, averaging 28.1 points per game. Without Jackson over that span, the Ravens are 4-12 (.250), averaging 15.4 points per game.

With its slow start, Baltimore has a small margin for error going forward. The Ravens' chances of making the playoffs are 28.6%, according to ESPN Analytics.

"Everybody in our room is definitely still on the mindset that we still can do it and I believe we can," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.