Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts had a two-touchdown lead, the winding clock was in their favor, and everything seemed to point to an inevitable win.

So, with 2:25 remaining in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Colts leading by 14, you might have expected a conservative approach to a third-and-10 situation.

Wrong.

Quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back, hung in the pocket despite the approaching pass rush, then delivered a strike to receiver Alec Pierce on a stop route. It didn't matter that cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was practically on Pierce's back. Jones confidently stepped into the throw and delivered it with perfect location, throwing it away from the defender where only Pierce could catch it.

This is not the sort of play that game managers make. This was bold and aggressive, the kind of throw that takes guts. And it was a prime example of how Jones' 2025 performance is different than much of his play in previous seasons.

"It was a one-on-one on the outside there and Daniel saw it, took advantage of it right there in that opportunity and made a hell of a play to ice the game," coach Shane Steichen said.

That Steichen didn't hesitate to put his quarterback in that situation, when he could have called a safe play and taken his chances with a late punt, speaks to the confidence the Colts have in Jones and the confidence with which Jones is playing.

"You love the opportunity to end the game with the ball in your hands and the coach trusting us to make a play," Jones said.

Jones is defying expectations in many ways. But perhaps the most surprising part of his success has been his ability to balance aggressiveness with great efficiency -- usually a difficult line to walk.

After a six-year stint with the New York Giants during which he was often seen as not taking enough chances -- Jones was never above the league average in yards per attempt in any single season -- he's now pushing the ball down the field and doing so without committing turnovers.

The Colts lead the NFL in points per game (32.1) and yards per play (6.4), with Jones shedding the conservative label he once had. But he's done it without giving the ball away. He has just three interceptions and the Colts are among the NFL's leaders in turnover margin (plus-7).

His performance in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers was just the latest example. Jones has been at it all season for the 6-1 Colts, who have the best record in the AFC.

Consider:

Jones is averaging a career-high 8.4 air yards per pass attempt. His last two seasons in New York, he averaged 5.7 and 6.1 in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This season, a career-high 30.8% of Jones' attempts have been 10 or more yards downfield.

While he's making more downfield throws, he's doing it with greater accuracy. Jones has a 12.4% off-target percentage. That is the lowest of his career. Relatedly, Jones is on pace for a career high in completion rate (71%).

In a great example of Jones' efficiency, he's been able to deliver the ball quickly while also generating more yardage. His 2.79-second average time between the snap and the throw is the lowest of his career. To do that while increasing his production is a sign of Jones' mastery of the offense and his feel for the game.

"I think he understands situational football," Steichen said. "That's part of it. It's like, be smart in these types of situations. He's played enough ball. He knows when to take chances and when not to, and I think he's done a hell of a job."

Steichen had reason to unleash Jones. Early on, the coach and Jones' teammates witnessed his consistency in learning the playbook at a deep level. That's allowed him to speak the same language, so to speak, as Steichen, one of the league's most respected offensive strategists.

"Coming in, it seemed like [Jones] already had the playbook for months," running back Jonathan Taylor said, referring to Jones' early days with the Colts after his signing in the spring.

"We're hitting on all cylinders right now."