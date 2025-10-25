Dan Orlovsky highlights the loss of A.J. Brown for the Eagles this week as they face the Giants. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown before the NFL's Nov. 4 deadline, sources told ESPN.

Teams still are eyeing Brown as the deadline approaches, according to sources, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are not looking to move the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Eagles would be willing to listen to any trade offer, but sources believe Philadelphia would not be willing to part with Brown for anything less than a blockbuster offer, which is not expected to be forthcoming.

Brown will not play Sunday against the Giants because of a hamstring injury, but sources say there is a realistic chance that he'll be ready to return on Nov. 10, when the Eagles return from their bye week to visit the Packers on "Monday Night Football."

Brown, 28, is averaging a career-low 56.4 yards per game this season -- his fourth in Philadelphia -- and has expressed frustration over the state of the Eagles' offense on multiple occasions.

Brown posted a photo to Instagram earlier this week with a caption reading, "Using me but not using me," prompting speculation about whether it was directed at the team. Coach Nick Sirianni said, however, that it has been "business as usual" inside the Eagles' building this week.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts met with Brown earlier this month after the Eagles' first loss of the season against the Broncos in Week 5, but both star players downplayed the meeting and said it wasn't contentious. Brown also posted a cryptic message to social media after Philadelphia's Week 4 victory against the Buccaneers.

Brown had 121 receiving yards and two touchdown catches -- both season highs -- in last week's victory over the Vikings.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.