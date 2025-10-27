Open Extended Reactions

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson remained jailed on Monday after being arrested a day earlier in a Houston suburb on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to authorities.

Peterson was taken into custody Sunday morning by the Sugar Land Police Department, said agency spokeswoman Alicia Alaniz. It's the second DWI arrest in seven months for the 2012 NFL MVP and three-time league rushing champion.

Alaniz declined to provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding Peterson's arrest in Sugar Land, which is located just southwest of Houston.

Peterson remained in the Fort Bend County Jail on Monday, according to the county's sheriff's office. Jail records did not list an attorney for Peterson who could speak on his behalf.

The 40-year-old Peterson was a high school football star in East Texas and has lived in the Houston area. He played at Oklahoma before spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with Minnesota, which drafted him No. 7 in 2007.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minneapolis in April after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

Peterson was pulled over for speeding before his arrest in Minnesota.

Peterson is one of nine running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He had 2,097 yards for the Vikings in his MVP season of 2012 and finished with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns over 15 seasons. He played for six teams during his final five seasons.