Jayden Daniels exits the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent injury. (0:16)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his left elbow that forced him to exit Sunday night's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks midway through the fourth quarter.

Daniels was hurt with 7 minutes, 39 seconds remaining when he scrambled to his right and was sacked at the Seattle 4-yard line. His left elbow bent back on the tackle and he was visibly in pain.

Multiple teammates took a knee as the medical staff tended to him. A cart was sent out, but Daniels instead walked to the locker room with a black air cast on his left, non-throwing elbow.

Speaking after the game, Washington coach Dan Quinn had no details on the injury other than it was to Daniels' left elbow.

It's the third injury this season for Daniels and appears to be the most serious. He missed two games with a sprained knee and one with a hamstring injury, with Marcus Mariota replacing him.

Daniels completed 16 of 22 passes for 153 yards and one interception before exiting. He also ran for 51 yards and one touchdown as Washington dropped to 3-6.