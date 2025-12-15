Rex Ryan believes Joe Burrow is disgusted with the performance of his teammates after their loss to the Ravens. (1:28)

CINCINNATI -- Even though the Cincinnati Bengals are out of playoff contention, don't expect a quarterback change.

Joe Burrow is expected to start the final three games of the regular season, coach Zac Taylor said Monday, one day after the Bengals suffered a 24-0 shoutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens that ended the team's playoff hopes.

Taylor said there hasn't been any consideration to sitting Burrow, who missed nine games this season with a turf toe injury that required surgery.

"We want to win," Taylor said when asked for the reasoning for the decision.

Burrow, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played in three games since returning from the injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It marked the third time in his six-year career that he has been placed on injured reserve, with the first two instances (2020, torn ACL; 2023, ruptured wrist ligament) ending his season both times.

Burrow put in considerable work to return 10 weeks after he had surgery to repair the issue. And the comeback has had both good and bad moments.

One week after saying he played pretty close to perfect in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Burrow was extremely self-critical following the shutout defeat at home against the Ravens. He was 25-of-39 passing for 225 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the second straight week that Burrow has thrown a second-half pick that was returned for a touchdown.

"I think this is one of the worst games I've played," said Burrow. "I'm honest with myself and my play. I hold myself to a high standard and today didn't come close."

Burrow also added that he wants to play the final three games of the season, as well. Throughout his comeback, Burrow has been vocal about having as much fun as possible when playing the game.

His most recent outing didn't fall into that category. Burrow finished with the third-lowest Total QBR (21.4) of any Week 15 starter through Sunday games, per ESPN Research. Only the Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders and Las Vegas Raiders' Kenny Pickett posted lower totals.

Taylor said he was proud with the way Burrow owned up to his performance, both with his public comments and those inside the building, too.

"He took accountability in front of the team last night, took accountability in [his news conference], took accountability with me," Taylor said on Monday. "I take accountability. I played a big part in that as well.

"It's good to see when your leaders do that and I'm not surprised that he did that. That's who he is."

Cincinnati (4-10) will look to bounce back with a favorable three-game stretch to close the season.

Starting with the team's upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins (6-7), Cincinnati's final road game, the Bengals are favored to win their final three contests, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said there were some good conversations between himself, Burrow and Taylor in which "hard questions" were asked about the process with the team's franchise quarterback and the things the team can control in its pursuit of success.

When asked what he wants to see from Burrow in the final three games, he said he wants Burrow to "be himself," which Pitcher later defined.

"Just confidence, earned confidence and an air of control," Pitcher said. "Understanding that when he steps on the field, he believes he's the best player on whatever field he steps on, and that wears off on everyone around him. That's a big part of who he is."