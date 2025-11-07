Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- New Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips could not hide how fired up he was following his first practice with his new team Thursday.

"I thought I was excited Day 1, talk to me now," he said. "This is literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life, probably. It's just awesome. The guys are awesome, everybody's been super welcoming. I love the environment here. I love the vibe here."

Phillips was acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Monday in front of the NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick. The 6-2 Eagles also traded for defensive backs Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander, who also practiced Thursday.

Phillips is expected to be a key part of the edge rotation and bolster a pass-rush that currently ranks tied for 25th in the NFL with 16 sacks.

"Explosive player, able to get to the quarterback, violent in the run game, can create a lot of disruption," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Just a lot of how we like to play that position. [Defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] having familiarity with him is obviously big. It takes away some of that learning curve of getting ready to go."

Phillips played under Fangio in 2023 when Fangio was defensive coordinator in Miami and was in the midst of a career year before tearing his Achilles. On Thursday, he mentioned the freedom Fangio's scheme provides so pass rushers can "just pin our ears back and have that aggressive rushing mindset."

Phillips, a 2021 first-round pick out of UCLA, has 26 career sacks over four-plus seasons. He joins an edge room that is expected to get Nolan Smith back from a triceps injury in the near future and recently welcomed back Brandon Graham from a short retirement. The group also features Jalyx Hunt and Joshua Uche. Fangio should have plenty options for Monday night's key matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

"I think everything is matching up for me to come in and try to be as productive as possible," said Phillips, who is a free agent at the end of the season. "Obviously, I'm able to be on a contender, hopefully going and winning another Super Bowl. I'm very blessed to be here and have this opportunity."