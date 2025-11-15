Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have placed TE Sam LaPorta on injured reserve due to his back injury, sidelining him a minimum of four games.

LaPorta, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game against Philadelphia after missing a full week before the team announced the late move on Saturday afternoon.

The 2023 Pro Bowler is second on the team in receiving yards (489) with 40 receptions and 3 touchdowns, behind All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In 2023, the Lions drafted LaPorta as a second round pick (34th overall selection).

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his confidence level is "sky high" in Lions TE Brock Wright to play without LaPorta.

"Brock's a guy we don't talk a lot about but he's the jack of all trades. He does everything for us - pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams," Campbell said on Friday. "He's one of the most dependable players we have on this team.

"And at the end of the day, what you really need in the tight end position is versatility and smarts and he's got both of those - and he's tough," he said. "So, he checks a lot of boxes of a well-rounded tight end and so that is always going to make me feel a lot better, offensively feel a lot better."

Detroit also ruled out All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) for the fourth consecutive game and second-year CB Terrion Arnold (concussion).