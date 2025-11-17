Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- On the day when Mark Andrews set the Baltimore Ravens' all-time receiving yards record, it was an unexpected run by the former Pro Bowl tight end that kept them in the AFC North title hunt.

Off a play aptly called "Hurricane," Andrews took the snap on what looked like a tush push and instead spun to the outside for a 35-yard touchdown run, which proved to be the winning score in the Ravens' 23-16 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

It was a gutsy play call on fourth-and-1 with the game tied at 16 and just 2:39 left in regulation. Rather than attempt a go-ahead 52-yard field goal, the Ravens opted for a trick play they put in the playbook this past week and only had practiced a couple of times.

"It was a perfect scenario to pull that out there," Andrews said. "I think the critical-down plays are something that we're constantly focusing on and finding unique ways to gain an edge. That's what it was really all about."

Andrews, 30, has built his eight-year career on being quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target in the passing game. With his 11-yard catch in the first quarter, Andrews surpassed Derrick Mason for the most receiving yards in franchise history.

Then, late in the fourth quarter, Andrews made history again with his first career touchdown run. Before that 35-yard score, Andrews had a total of 21 career yards rushing on 15 attempts. His longest previous run was 4 yards.

Asked if he knew it was going to be a big run when the play was called, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "I was hoping for a first down. But, you knew it had a chance, and it just was executed so beautifully. I told Mark coming off the field -- when he turned the corner, and he saw [the open field], I mean, he accelerated. I'll bet he was well over 20 miles an hour there. He kicked it into fourth gear, and he was rolling."

Andrews' maximum speed on that run was 20.09 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

"All I was saying in my mind; 'Go, go, go, go, go, go,'" Jackson said. "Mark turned on the jets, too."

Andrews has run six tush pushes this season, but the Ravens have added trickery lately. In a 27-19 win at the Minnesota Vikings a week ago, Andrews pitched the ball to Jackson to convert a third-and-1.

Mark Andrews hit a max speed of 20.09 mph on his 35-yard touchdown run, the longest by a tight end in six years. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

This time, Andrews could have checked to a sneak up the middle if Baltimore didn't get the right look. But Andrews stuck to the call and followed the lead block of fullback Patrick Ricard, who cleared Browns safety Grant Delpit out of the way.

Andrews went untouched to the end zone for the longest run by a tight end in six years.

"I trust Pat with my life," Andrews said. "So once I saw that, I said, 'Let's go.'"

It had already been a memorable game for Andrews. He entered the game needing 4 yards to reach the milestone, and the catch pushed him to 5,785 for his career.

Mason had held the Ravens' receiving record for 15 years. He totaled 5,777 yards for Baltimore from 2005 to 2010.

"I'm extremely thankful," Andrews said. "Being drafted here eight years ago, it's extremely humbling just to think about all the players, the coaches and this incredible organization that I've been able to play for. Without them, none of that's possible. It's been a lot of hard work, and I just think humility and gratitude is the main thing."

The Ravens (5-5) have won four straight games after a 1-5 start to reach .500 for the first time since Week 2. Baltimore remains one game back of the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4).