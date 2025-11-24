Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are optimistic that Will Campbell won't miss the rest of the season. (0:51)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Will Campbell, who was carted off the field in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his right knee, could still return this season, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

Vrabel said Campbell might still be placed on injured reserve, but "it's nothing that's going to, hopefully, put him out for the entire season."

That is the best-case scenario for the Patriots (10-2), as teammates feared the worst Sunday after watching Campbell on the back of a cart with a towel draped over his head.

New England hosts the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 1 before its bye week. The final four games of the season are vs. the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 14), at the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 21), at the New York Jets (Dec. 28) and vs. the Miami Dolphins (Jan. 3-4).

In his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI on Monday, Vrabel hinted that Campbell had sustained a knee sprain.

"Sprains have different severities. So sprains, strain, not sure," Vrabel said. "I just wouldn't anticipate him being out there Monday [against the Giants]."

Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, has started every game and the Patriots had the same top offensive line in 10 of their first 11 games.

Starting left guard Jared Wilson also was carted off after injuring his right ankle early in Sunday's win. Vrabel said it was "probably too soon to tell," when asked about Wilson's status.

All-Pro special teamer Brenden Schooler (ankle) and No. 3 defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) also didn't finish Sunday's game. Tonga was elevated to the starting lineup Sunday in place of Milton Williams, who had been placed on injured reserve Nov. 15 due to a high-ankle sprain.

Vrabel said he would assess how Tonga progresses through the week.