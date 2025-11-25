Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting to return for Thursday afternoon's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pacheco, 26, has been out since Oct. 27, when he sustained a right knee injury in the victory over the Washington Commanders. If Pacheco plays Thursday, he will have 10 days to recover before Week 14, when the Chiefs host the Houston Texans in a prime-time game Dec. 7.

Without Pacheco, the Chiefs have leaned heavily on veteran running back Kareem Hunt. In the Chiefs' comeback win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts, Hunt recorded season highs with 30 rushing attempts and 104 rushing yards. He also added a touchdown.

Before his injury, Pacheco was averaging 4.2 rushing yards per attempt. He participated in each of the Chiefs' three practices last week, but coach Andy Reid didn't want him to play two games in a five-day span.

"I think he's coming out pretty good," Reid said Friday of Pacheco. "I think that's a plus."

The Chiefs also strengthened their running back depth Monday by adding Dameon Pierce, a three-year veteran, to their practice squad. Pierce joined the Chiefs after he was released last week by the Texans. In four games this season, Pierce recorded 10 rushing attempts for 26 yards. Kansas City hopes Pierce can make his Chiefs debut against the Texans, his former team.