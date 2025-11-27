Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season began on Thanksgiving with an NFC North clash in which the Green Bay Packers leaned on quarterback Jordan Love and third-year wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks' two touchdowns to beat the Detroit Lions.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Packers

Are the Packers now the favorites to win the NFC North? Green Bay's two games against Chicago -- the first one will be on Dec. 7 at Lambeau Field -- will go a long way toward deciding it, but Thursday's win put it in an advantageous position. According to ESPN Analytics, the Packers had a 66% chance to win the division after beating the Lions on Thursday.

A loss would have dropped that number to 27%. Those numbers will change before the weekend is out in part based on the Bears-Eagles game on Friday. But the Packers (8-3-1) put the Lions (7-5) in their rearview mirror by sweeping the season series. After winning just one NFC North game last season, they're 3-0 so far.

What to make of the QB performance: This was just the kind of game Jordan Love needed. After throwing just two touchdown passes in the previous four games combined, Love was dialed in against the Lions. He threw four touchdown passes, including two for 15-plus air yards. One of those was a 51-yard bomb to Christian Watson in the third quarter. It was just his third career game with multiple touchdowns on passes for 15-plus air yards. He also had two touchdowns on fourth downs, his first career game with multiple fourth-down touchdown passes. He finished 18-of-30 for 234 yards without an interception. -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: vs. Bears (Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Lions

Should the Lions be concerned about Dan Campbell's playcalling? The head coach took over playcalling duties entering Week 10, at which point Detroit was averaging 29.9 points per game, but the Lions have now lost two of their past three games and have looked questionable at times with their predictability -- notably on the ground. Detroit has struggled on fourth downs but continues to take risks. With two failed conversions against Green Bay, Detroit is 0-7 on fourth down since Week 11, which is tied for the most fourth-down attempts in the league, and by far the most attempts without a conversion, per ESPN Research.

Most surprising performance: The short-handed Lions needed a much-needed boost with injuries to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kalif Raymond and Graham Glasgow on offense. Enter Tom Kennedy, a practice squad veteran, who stepped up to make plays on offense and special teams in their absence Thursday. Kennedy was signed to Detroit's active roster from the practice squad Wednesday evening and finished with four catches for 36 yards. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)