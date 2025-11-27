Daniel Jones fires a pass to Andrew Ogletree to extend the Colts' lead over the Chiefs. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is battling a fibula injury but insists he will be ready for Sunday's key AFC South matchup with the Houston Texans.

This comes amid a report from NFL Network that Jones is dealing with a fracture but plans to play through it.

The Colts would not confirm or deny the report, but a team source told ESPN that Jones will be listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report after being listed as "limited" on Wednesday.

Jones said Wednesday that the injury, which the Colts first reported last week, was the result of "something that kind of was hanging over, and realized it last week. Just been trying to get treatment and make sure I'm in the best spot I can be."

He said he could not be sure when the injury occurred. He alerted the training staff to the issue a few days after the Colts returned from their bye week, during which they did not practice.

"Tough to say exactly when" it happened, Jones said.

He added, "I'm all good. I'll be ready to go on Sunday. Obviously, I was out there last week. I'm good to go."

Jones played in last Sunday's game at Kansas City, with the Colts giving up a 20-9 lead before losing in 23-20 in overtime. Jones completed just 3 of 8 pass attempts for 17 yards in the fourth quarter while the Colts went three-and-out on three consecutive possessions.

The Colts, with Jones under center following his offseason signing, have had one of the best offenses in the NFL this season. They lead the NFL in scoring at 31 points per game and remain No. 1 in yards per play (6.3).