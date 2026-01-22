Sources: Buccaneers finalizing deal with Zac Robinson as OC

Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to hire former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Robinson was not brought back in Atlanta following the firing of coach Raheem Morris. The pair spent two seasons together, going 8-9 both years.

The Buccaneers fired first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard earlier this month as part of an overhaul of the coaching staff under Todd Bowles. Tampa Bay ranked 21st in the NFL in total offense and saw its scoring drop from 28.6 points per game in 2024 to 21.4.

Robinson will be Tampa Bay's fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons -- and the fourth in four seasons for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In 2025, the Falcons ranked 14th in total offense and 24th in scoring as they tried to navigate the transition to Michael Penix Jr. as their franchise quarterback. Penix, however, suffered an ACL injury that required reconstruction surgery in November, and Kirk Cousins finished the season for Atlanta at quarterback.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Robinson started with coaching career as a Los Angeles Rams assistant, working his way up to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022-23.

Information from ESPN's Jenna Laine was used in this report.