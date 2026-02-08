Source: Bears promoting Press Taylor to offensive coordinator

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Bears are promoting passing game coordinator Press Taylor to be their next offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Taylor will fill the role previously held by Declan Doyle, who was hired as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator in January.

Taylor, 38, was the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2022-24 before he joined Ben Johnson's staff last season. While Taylor called plays for the Jaguars throughout most of his tenure, his role with the Bears is expected to mirror Doyle's given the Bears run Johnson's offense, for which the head coach calls plays.

Taylor began his NFL coaching journey with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach. He was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach, a role he held when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017 and later became the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He spent the 2021 season as a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts before being hired in Jacksonville.

The Bears offense finished among the top units in 2025, ranking sixth in yards and ninth in scoring. Quarterback Caleb Williams set the single-season passing record with 3,942 yards while Chicago's rushing attack ranked third at 144.5 yards per game.

Johnson anticipated several changes to his coaching staff after Chicago's season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. In addition to Doyle, the Bears saw former running backs coach Eric Bieniemy leave to become the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's rare in Year 1 that you feel like you have a five-star staff, and yet that's what I believe," Johnson said on Jan. 21. "Over the course of the season seeing how they conducted themselves, what they sacrificed, the time they put in. We've got a great collection of coaches. It's the right mix of experience, energy, ideas, and so I think they're a big reason for the success that we were able to have and the games we were able to win."

NFL Network was the first to report Taylor's promotion.