Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss a "couple weeks" with an upper-body injury, likely ending his season.

Senators coach D.J. Smith announced the status of Chabot on Wednesday but didn't offer when the player sustained the injury.

Chabot logged 18:01 of ice time in Monday's game against Florida but didn't have a shift in the final six minutes. He appeared to hurt his wrist after a hit by Nick Cousins.

Ottawa enters Wednesday's action five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Senators would have to leapfrog both Buffalo and the Panthers. Ottawa has just eight games remaining; its season ends two weeks from Thursday on April 13.

In Chabot's absence, Tyler Kleven is expected to make his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Smith also announced that goalie Cam Talbot would be available against the Flyers. He hasn't played since March 4 after sustaining an oblique injury. Talbot is 15-14-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average this season.

Chabot, 26, has 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) and 52 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He has 229 points (53 goals, 176 assists) in 381 career games, all with the Senators.

Ottawa selected Chabot No. 18 overall in the 2015 NHL draft.