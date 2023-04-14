Members of the Senators and Sabres give Craig Anderson an ovation after the Sabres win it in overtime. (2:43)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren't hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He's retiring after a 20-year career.

"This is it," Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo's home finale in which he was mobbed by his teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, "Andy! Andy! Andy!" after Casey Mittelstadt scored to secure the win 1:18 into the extra frame.

"I think I left it all out there. At the end of the day, I did everything I possibly could to make sure that I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win," Anderson added. "You've got to be honest with yourself. And that's just the way this game goes, Father Time always catches up to you."

The 41-year-old from Park Ridge, Illinois -- who won't be suiting up in Buffalo's season finale at Columbus on Friday -- closes his career at 319-275-71. He ranks fifth among American-born goalies in wins and games played, and third with 43 shutouts, one behind Ryan Miller.

Mittelstadt scored the game winner by accepting Rasmus Dahlin's pass along the right boards, cutting into the circle and snapping a shot over Mads Sogaard's right shoulder.

The Sabres bench erupted with players racing down the ice to mob Anderson in his crease. Senators players then waited near their bench to congratulate Anderson, who spent 10 season playing for Ottawa. Among the Senators were two of Anderson's former teammates in Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson.

"It's an honor for me to be a part of their careers, too," Anderson said. "I didn't know I had that much influence on those guys. But to this day, they're still thankful for me being there and being part of their entry into the league."

His lengthy celebration ended with him hugging his wife and two sons, who eventually joined him in the Sabres locker room.

Anderson, who turns 42 next month, was coy in refusing to talk about his future before the game.

"Who knows. I've been very fortunate to play this game for a very long time. I'm just going to enjoy every last bit of it," Anderson said. "The last few years have been on borrowed life support here."

Anderson contemplated retirement last year before signing a one-year contract to return to Buffalo.

Anderson's sons, Jake and Levi, announced Buffalo's starting lineup in the locker room.