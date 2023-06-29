The Edmonton Oilers traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations, the teams announced Thursday.

No salary was retained in the deal. Yamamoto has one year remaining on his contract at $3.1 million. Kostin is a pending restricted free agent. By shedding Yamamoto's contract, the Oilers have approximately $8 million in cap space (per CapFriendly) and key negotiations ahead with pending RFAs Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod.

Yamamoto was a first-round draft choice (22nd overall) by the Oilers in 2017 and worked his way into a top-nine role within Edmonton's lineup. He was slowed by injuries last season (producing 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games) after posting a career-high 20 goals the year before.

Kostin was a first-round draft choice (31st overall) by St. Louis in 2017. He was traded to Edmonton in October and produced 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games for the Oilers last season.

Both players -- who are just 24 years old -- can slot immediately into Detroit's lineup, giving the Red Wings' top nine a serious boost without the team having to give up any current assets in return. And Edmonton gets the cap relief it needed to enter free agency this weekend with breathing room.