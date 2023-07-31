Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract Monday that runs through the 2025-26 season.

Gustavsson, who was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday, is coming off a breakout season with the Wild.

He posted a 22-9-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in 39 games (37 starts) in 2022-23. Minnesota acquired the 25-year-old Swede from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for fellow goaltender Cam Talbot on July 12, 2022.

Gustavsson is 32-22-10 with three shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage in 66 career games (60 starts) with the Senators and Wild.

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft then was sent to the Senators as part of the trade involving Derick Brassard on Feb. 23, 2018.