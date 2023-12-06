Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg will have hip surgery at the end of month and miss the remainder of the season, general manager Brad Treliving announced Wednesday.

"I'll have a better idea as we finalize what is going to get done and ultimately once they do the procedure of how long rehab is going to be, but it's safe to say a five- to six-month range," Treliving said.

Klingberg, 31, recorded five assists and a minus-7 rating in 14 games this season after signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract on July 1. He was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 23.

He has totaled 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists) in 633 career games with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs. He was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2010 draft.