Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve Sunday, the team announced.

Grubauer (lower body) and defenseman Justin Schultz (upper body) both left Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. He stopped 21 of 23 shots before exiting, and did not factor into the decision.

Grubauer, in net for Seattle's previous two December games, both losses, is 5-9-1 this season with a 3.25 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage.

To fill some the roster space, Seattle recalled goaltender Chris Driedger and defenseman Jaycob Megna from the American Hockey League.

Driedger hasn't played with the Kraken since the 2021-22 season, Seattle's first in the NHL. He went 9-14-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage that season.

Seattle, a playoff team last year, is struggling in its third season. After Saturday's loss, the Kraken are 8-13-7 with 23 points, 18 behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division.