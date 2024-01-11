Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres leading goal scorer Jeff Skinner is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

The Sabres provided no details on the injury while listing him as week to week. Skinner was injured during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, according to coach Don Granato, when the left winger scored his 17th goal and added an assist in 24 shifts.

"Skinny is a big part of when we go; he's usually going," Granato said. "Yes, it's a big loss. ... Guys just have to elevate and pick up."

Granato said captain Kyle Okposo, who had missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, will return to the lineup in place of Skinner for Thursday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators.

Skinner is coming off two consecutive 30-goal seasons and ranks second on the team with 33 points in 38 games this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.