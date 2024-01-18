More and more, college hockey is becoming a fertile place for top NHL prospects -- which is handy for fans hoping to get a glimpse into the future of their favorite teams.
Of the top 50 picks over the last two NHL drafts, 24 are currently playing collegiately, with another 27 players who were drafted in the top 100 among the college ranks.
Additionally, three of the top 2024 draft-eligible prospects are playing college hockey this season: consensus No. 1 prospect Macklin Celebrini at Boston University, defenseman Artyom Levshunov at Michigan State and defenseman Zeev Buium at Denver.
Below is a list of NHL draftees currently on college rosters, with their overall draft position.
Anaheim Ducks
No. 5. LW Cutter Gauthier, Boston College
No. 154. RW Michael Callow, Harvard
Arizona Coyotes
No. 38. G Michael Hrabal, UMass
No. 70. C Jonathan Castagna, Cornell
No. 81. C Tanner Ludtke, Nebraska-Omaha
No. 67. RW Miko Matikka, Denver
No. 131. D Matthew Morden, Harvard
Boston Bruins
No. 188. C Ryan Walsh, Cornell
No. 117. C Cole Spicer, Minnesota-Duluth
Buffalo Sabres
No. 45. D Maxim Strbak, Michigan State
No. 86. D Gavin McCarthy, Boston University
No. 170. RW Jake Richard, UConn
Calgary Flames
No. 80. LW Aydar Suniev, UMass
Carolina Hurricanes
No. 30. LW Bradly Nadeau, Maine
No. 94. RW Jayden Perron, North Dakota
No. 139. D Charles-Alexis Legault, Quinnipiac
No. 190. RW Michael Emerson, North Dakota
No. 124. RW Cruz Lucius, Wisconsin
Columbus Blue Jackets
No. 34. C Gavin Brindley, Michigan
No. 66. RW William Whitelaw, Wisconsin
Chicago Blackhawks
No. 19. C Oliver Moore, Minnesota
No. 13. C Frank Nazar, Michigan
No. 25. D Sam Rinzel, Minnesota
No. 57. C Ryan Greene, Boston University
No. 90. C Aidan Thompson, Denver
No. 173. C Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth
Dallas Stars
No. 125. D Aram Minnetian, Boston College
No. 83. D George Fegaras, Cornell
Detroit Red Wings
No. 41. G Trey Augustine, Michigan State
No. 47. D Brady Cleveland, Wisconsin
No. 40. LW Dylan James, North Dakota
No. 201. C Owen Mehlenbacher, Wisconsin
No. 212. C Brennan Ali, Notre Dame
Edmonton Oilers
No. 216. C Matt Copponi, Merrimack
No. 222. C Joel Maatta, Vermont
Florida Panthers
No. 189. G Tyler Muszelik, New Hampshire
No. 222. RW Jack Devine, Denver
Los Angeles Kings
No. 182. RW Ryan Conmy, New Hampshire
No. 51. C Jack Hughes, Boston University
No. 103. C Kenny Connors, UMass
No. 169. RW Jared Wright, Denver
Minnesota Wild
No. 21. C Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin
No. 149. D Aaron Pionk, Minnesota-Duluth
No. 213. LW James Clark, Minnesota
No. 56. LW Rieger Lorenz, Denver
No. 121. D Ryan Healey, Harvard
Montreal Canadiens
No. 69. G Jacob Fowler, Boston College
No. 133. LW Sam Harris, Denver
No. 197. D Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota
No. 62. D Lane Hutson, Boston University
No. 162. G Emmett Croteau, Clarkson
Nashville Predators
No. 15. RW Matthew Wood, UConn
No. 143. C Sutter Muzzatti, RPI
No. 218. RW Aiden Fink, Penn State
No. 82. C Adam Ingram, St. Cloud State
No. 114. RW Cole O'Hara, UMass
No. 210. C Ben Strinden, North Dakota
New Jersey Devils
No. 46. D Seamus Casey, Michigan
No. 126. D Charles Leddy, Boston College
New York Islanders
No. 49. C Danny Nelson, Notre Dame
No. 177. D Zachary Schultz, Wisconsin
No. 78. LW Quinn Finley, Wisconsin
New York Rangers
No. 23. RW Gabriel Perreault, Boston College
No. 90. D Drew Fortescue, Boston College
No. 111. C Noah Laba, Colorado College
No. 159. D Vittorio Mancini, Nebraska-Omaha
No. 191. C Zakary Karpa, Harvard
Ottawa Senators
No. 108. D Hoyt Stanley, Cornell
No. 215. RW Nicholas Van Tassell, UMass
No. 104. C Stephen Halliday, Ohio State
No. 143. RW Cameron O'Neill, UMass
No. 168. D Theo Wallberg, Ohio State
No. 206. C Tyson Dyck, Wisconsin
Philadelphia Flyers
No. 103. C Cole Knuble, Notre Dame
No. 69. RW Devin Kaplan, Boston University
No. 133. LW Alex Bump, Western Michigan
No. 165. D Hunter McDonald, Northeastern
Pittsburgh Penguins
No. 182. C Luke Devlin, Cornell
San Jose Sharks
No. 4. C Will Smith, Boston College
No. 132. D Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State
No. 34. C Cameron Lund, Northeastern
No. 76. D Michael Fisher, Northeastern
No. 172. RW Joey Muldowney, UConn
No. 195. D Eli Barnett, Vermont
No. 217. C Reese Laubach, Penn State
Seattle Kraken
No. 212. RW Zaccharya Wisdom, Colorado College
No. 91. C Ben McDonald, Harvard
No. 100. Tyson Jugnauth, Wisconsin
No. 164. C Barrett Hall, St. Cloud State
St. Louis Blues
No. 138. D Paul Fischer, Notre Dame
No. 23. RW Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota
Tampa Bay Lightning
No. 179. D Warren Clark, St. Cloud State
No. 193. C Jack Harvey, Boston University
No. 31. LW Isaac Howard, Michigan State
No. 192. RW Connor Kurth, Minnesota
Toronto Maple Leafs
No. 153. C Hudson Malinoski, Providence
No. 95. RW Nicholas Modenhauer, Michigan
Vancouver Canucks
No. 105. C Ty Mueller, Nebraska-Omaha
No. 119. C Matthew Perkins, Minnesota-Duluth
No. 171. D Aiden Celebrini, Boston University
No. 112. C Daimon Gardner, Clarkson
No. 176. D Jackson Dorrington, Northeastern
Vegas Golden Knights
No. 128. G Cameron Whitehead, Northeastern
No. 209. D Abram Wiebe, North Dakota
Washington Capitals
No. 8. RW Ryan Leonard, Boston College
No. 37. D Ryan Chesley, Minnesota
No. 213. D David Gucciardi, Michigan State
Winnipeg Jets
No. 14. RW Rutger McGroarty, Michigan
No. 99. D Garrett Brown, Denver