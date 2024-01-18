Open Extended Reactions

More and more, college hockey is becoming a fertile place for top NHL prospects -- which is handy for fans hoping to get a glimpse into the future of their favorite teams.

Of the top 50 picks over the last two NHL drafts, 24 are currently playing collegiately, with another 27 players who were drafted in the top 100 among the college ranks.

Additionally, three of the top 2024 draft-eligible prospects are playing college hockey this season: consensus No. 1 prospect Macklin Celebrini at Boston University, defenseman Artyom Levshunov at Michigan State and defenseman Zeev Buium at Denver.

Below is a list of NHL draftees currently on college rosters, with their overall draft position.

2022 draft

No. 5. LW Cutter Gauthier, Boston College

No. 154. RW Michael Callow, Harvard

2023 draft

No. 38. G Michael Hrabal, UMass

No. 70. C Jonathan Castagna, Cornell

No. 81. C Tanner Ludtke, Nebraska-Omaha

2022 draft

No. 67. RW Miko Matikka, Denver

No. 131. D Matthew Morden, Harvard

2023 draft

No. 188. C Ryan Walsh, Cornell

2022 draft

No. 117. C Cole Spicer, Minnesota-Duluth

2023 draft

No. 45. D Maxim Strbak, Michigan State

No. 86. D Gavin McCarthy, Boston University

2022 draft

No. 170. RW Jake Richard, UConn

2023 draft

No. 80. LW Aydar Suniev, UMass

2023 draft

No. 30. LW Bradly Nadeau, Maine

No. 94. RW Jayden Perron, North Dakota

No. 139. D Charles-Alexis Legault, Quinnipiac

No. 190. RW Michael Emerson, North Dakota

2022 draft

No. 124. RW Cruz Lucius, Wisconsin

2023 draft

No. 34. C Gavin Brindley, Michigan

No. 66. RW William Whitelaw, Wisconsin

2023 draft

No. 19. C Oliver Moore, Minnesota

2022 draft

No. 13. C Frank Nazar, Michigan

No. 25. D Sam Rinzel, Minnesota

No. 57. C Ryan Greene, Boston University

No. 90. C Aidan Thompson, Denver

No. 173. C Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth

2023 draft

No. 125. D Aram Minnetian, Boston College

2022 draft

No. 83. D George Fegaras, Cornell

2023 draft

No. 41. G Trey Augustine, Michigan State

No. 47. D Brady Cleveland, Wisconsin

2022 draft

No. 40. LW Dylan James, North Dakota

No. 201. C Owen Mehlenbacher, Wisconsin

No. 212. C Brennan Ali, Notre Dame

2023 draft

No. 216. C Matt Copponi, Merrimack

No. 222. C Joel Maatta, Vermont

2022 draft

No. 189. G Tyler Muszelik, New Hampshire

No. 222. RW Jack Devine, Denver

2023 draft

No. 182. RW Ryan Conmy, New Hampshire

2022 draft

No. 51. C Jack Hughes, Boston University

No. 103. C Kenny Connors, UMass

No. 169. RW Jared Wright, Denver

2023 draft

No. 21. C Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin

No. 149. D Aaron Pionk, Minnesota-Duluth

No. 213. LW James Clark, Minnesota

2022 draft

No. 56. LW Rieger Lorenz, Denver

No. 121. D Ryan Healey, Harvard

2023 draft

No. 69. G Jacob Fowler, Boston College

No. 133. LW Sam Harris, Denver

No. 197. D Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota

2022 draft

No. 62. D Lane Hutson, Boston University

No. 162. G Emmett Croteau, Clarkson

2023 draft

No. 15. RW Matthew Wood, UConn

No. 143. C Sutter Muzzatti, RPI

No. 218. RW Aiden Fink, Penn State

2022 draft

No. 82. C Adam Ingram, St. Cloud State

No. 114. RW Cole O'Hara, UMass

No. 210. C Ben Strinden, North Dakota

2022 draft

No. 46. D Seamus Casey, Michigan

No. 126. D Charles Leddy, Boston College

2023 draft

No. 49. C Danny Nelson, Notre Dame

No. 177. D Zachary Schultz, Wisconsin

2022 draft

No. 78. LW Quinn Finley, Wisconsin

2023 draft

No. 23. RW Gabriel Perreault, Boston College

No. 90. D Drew Fortescue, Boston College

2022 draft

No. 111. C Noah Laba, Colorado College

No. 159. D Vittorio Mancini, Nebraska-Omaha

No. 191. C Zakary Karpa, Harvard

2023 draft

No. 108. D Hoyt Stanley, Cornell

No. 215. RW Nicholas Van Tassell, UMass

2022 draft

No. 104. C Stephen Halliday, Ohio State

No. 143. RW Cameron O'Neill, UMass

No. 168. D Theo Wallberg, Ohio State

No. 206. C Tyson Dyck, Wisconsin

2023 draft

No. 103. C Cole Knuble, Notre Dame

2022 draft

No. 69. RW Devin Kaplan, Boston University

No. 133. LW Alex Bump, Western Michigan

No. 165. D Hunter McDonald, Northeastern

2022 draft

No. 182. C Luke Devlin, Cornell

2023 draft

No. 4. C Will Smith, Boston College

No. 132. D Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

2022 draft

No. 34. C Cameron Lund, Northeastern

No. 76. D Michael Fisher, Northeastern

No. 172. RW Joey Muldowney, UConn

No. 195. D Eli Barnett, Vermont

No. 217. C Reese Laubach, Penn State

2023 draft

No. 212. RW Zaccharya Wisdom, Colorado College

2022 draft

No. 91. C Ben McDonald, Harvard

No. 100. Tyson Jugnauth, Wisconsin

No. 164. C Barrett Hall, St. Cloud State

2023 draft

No. 138. D Paul Fischer, Notre Dame

2022 draft

No. 23. RW Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

2023 draft

No. 179. D Warren Clark, St. Cloud State

No. 193. C Jack Harvey, Boston University

2022 draft

No. 31. LW Isaac Howard, Michigan State

No. 192. RW Connor Kurth, Minnesota

2023 draft

No. 153. C Hudson Malinoski, Providence

2022 draft

No. 95. RW Nicholas Modenhauer, Michigan

2023 draft

No. 105. C Ty Mueller, Nebraska-Omaha

No. 119. C Matthew Perkins, Minnesota-Duluth

No. 171. D Aiden Celebrini, Boston University

2022 draft

No. 112. C Daimon Gardner, Clarkson

No. 176. D Jackson Dorrington, Northeastern

2022 draft

No. 128. G Cameron Whitehead, Northeastern

No. 209. D Abram Wiebe, North Dakota

2023 draft

No. 8. RW Ryan Leonard, Boston College

2022 draft

No. 37. D Ryan Chesley, Minnesota

No. 213. D David Gucciardi, Michigan State

2022 draft

No. 14. RW Rutger McGroarty, Michigan

No. 99. D Garrett Brown, Denver