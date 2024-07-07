Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed defenseman Egor Zamula to a two-year contract on Sunday.

The team said the deal carries an average annual value of $1.7 million.

The 24-year-old Zamula put up 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 66 regular-season games in Philadelphia in 2023-24. He had two power-play goals, most among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers signed the Russia native as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In parts of four seasons with Philadelphia, he's played in 92 games and recorded 25 points (five goals, 20 assists).