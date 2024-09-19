Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kyle Okposo is going out as a Stanley Cup champion.

Okposo, who capped his 17 NHL seasons by winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, announced his retirement Thursday.

The former Buffalo Sabres captain made the announcement on social media, bringing an end to an NHL career that started when the New York Islanders drafted him with the No. 7 pick in 2006.

Kyle Okposo hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in his 17-year career after the Panthers defeated the Oilers last season. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

In a letter distributed by CAA, which represents Okposo, he called his 30 years playing hockey "incredible."

"It brought me to some amazing places and provided such unique experiences," Okposo wrote. "I believe the game is in a great place right now, but the possibilities are vast. I'm looking forward to continuing to contribute to the game as it reaches new heights."

Okposo had 242 goals and 372 assists in 1,051 NHL regular-season games, all but six of those contests coming when he played for the Islanders or the Sabres. He went to the playoffs four times -- 2013, 2015 and 2016 with the Islanders, then finished last season with the Panthers after joining them for the stretch run -- and won the Cup for the first time.

It wasn't lost on the Panthers that he had waited a long time for that title, so they didn't make him wait much longer to get his hands on the trophy during the on-ice celebration following the Game 7 win over Edmonton.

After captain Aleksander Barkov accepted the Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, he handed it to goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and Bobrovsky then handed it to Okposo for his celebratory lap around the ice.

"What an experience, what a moment with these guys," Okposo said that night. "I took a leap of faith 3½ months ago, and this is what it was for. I wanted a chance to win, and these guys, they're just an incredible bunch. We did everything to win. We did it the hard way."