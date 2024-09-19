Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Taylor Hall, who missed most of last season because of right knee surgery, hit the ice with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the first practice of training camp.

It was an active offseason for Chicago in free agency, but Hall's return might be the most important development for the rebuilding franchise.

"I've been through a long road of recovery and watched a lot of hockey and watched a lot of practices," Hall said, "so for me to go out and play and join my teammates, there's nothing more special for me. I feel like I have a better appreciation for what I do for a living now after being out for so long."

Chicago acquired Hall and Nick Foligno in a June 2023 trade with Boston. The Blackhawks were about to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft, and the pair of veteran forwards were brought in to provide more leadership and scoring alongside the young center.

But Hall never got going in his first season with the team.

First, he was sidelined by a left shoulder injury. In his third game after he came back, Hall hurt his right knee when he was hit by Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont on Nov. 9. He tried to play through it but ended up exacerbating the injury in practice, leading to his season-ending ACL surgery.

Hall, who turns 33 in November, totaled two goals and two assists in a career-low 10 games. All he could do is watch as Chicago struggled to score on its way to a 23-53-6 record and a last-place finish in the Central Division.

Hall said he is "100% healthy" as training camp ramps up this year.

"I don't have any limitations in the gym or on the ice," he said. "It's more about just getting my brain up to game speed and playing hockey again."

If Hall can regain his previous form, he could provide a big lift for Chicago as it looks to become a more competitive team. He played alongside Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi during a camp-opening scrimmage. He likely will play on a wing on one of the team's top two lines this season.

Hall, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft, has 266 goals and 431 assists in 14 years in the NHL, also playing for Edmonton, New Jersey, Boston, Arizona and Buffalo. He has eight seasons with at least 50 points.

He set career highs with 39 goals and 54 assists for the Devils during the 2017-18 season, winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

"I'm excited. That's my role," Hall said of his scoring ability. "That's what I've done for a long time in this league, and I know what I can bring to a team."

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson described Hall as "so revved up to play right now."

"He's all business right now, just the way we want to conduct ourselves as a team," Richardson said, "and he's driving that pace out there. That's the way he likes to play. I remember him in New Jersey being an MVP of the league, and that's the way he played."