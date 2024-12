Open Extended Reactions

The NHL fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov and Chicago Blackhawks left winger Pat Maroon on Monday.

Michkov was docked $2,473.96 for high sticking Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield in the Kings' 5-4 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Maroon was fined $3,385.42 for elbowing Dallas forward Mavrik Bourque during the Blackhawks' 5-1 loss against the Stars on Sunday.

Both fines are the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.