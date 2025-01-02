Alex Ovechkin's NHL awards and hockey accomplishments

Alex Ovechkin has been a stat sheet stuffer since entering the NHL as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL draft, selected by the Washington Capitals.
More than two decades later, the Moscow native has turned those stats into one of the most prolific and decorated careers in the history of professional hockey. Ovechkin was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players of all time in 2017.
Here's a look at some of Ovechkin's most notable career accomplishments:
NHL
One of two players in league history to score 700 career goals before 35 years old (Wayne Gretzky)
One of three players in league history with 800 career goals (Gretzky and Gordie Howe)
One of six players in league history with 700 career goals and 700 career assists (Gretzky, Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito)
Most empty-net goals in league history
Most power-play goals in league history
Most shots on goal in league history
2018 Stanley Cup winner
2018 Conn Smythe Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs)
Three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player) -- 2008, 2009 and 2013
Three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (best player as voted on by NHLPA) -- 2008, 2009 and 2010
13-time NHL All-Star Game selection -- 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023
Nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (leading goal scorer)
2007-2008 Art Ross Trophy winner (league leader in points)
2005-2006 Calder Memorial Trophy winner (Rookie of the Year)
2005-2006 NHL All-Rookie Team
KHL (Russia)
2013 Gagarin Cup champion
2005 Russian Superleague champion
International
Three-time gold medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2008, 2012 and 2014
Two-time silver medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2010 and 2015
Four-time bronze medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2005, 2007, 2016 and 2019
Won gold at the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships
Won silver at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championships
Won silver at the 2002 IIHF U18 World Championships
Won bronze at the 2003 IIHF U18 World Championship
