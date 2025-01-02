Alex Ovechkin's NHL awards and hockey accomplishments

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Ovechkin has been a stat sheet stuffer since entering the NHL as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL draft, selected by the Washington Capitals.

More than two decades later, the Moscow native has turned those stats into one of the most prolific and decorated careers in the history of professional hockey. Ovechkin was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players of all time in 2017.

Here's a look at some of Ovechkin's most notable career accomplishments:

NHL

One of two players in league history to score 700 career goals before 35 years old (Wayne Gretzky)

One of three players in league history with 800 career goals (Gretzky and Gordie Howe)

One of six players in league history with 700 career goals and 700 career assists (Gretzky, Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito)

Most empty-net goals in league history

Most power-play goals in league history

Most shots on goal in league history

2018 Stanley Cup winner

2018 Conn Smythe Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs)

Three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player) -- 2008, 2009 and 2013

Three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (best player as voted on by NHLPA) -- 2008, 2009 and 2010

13-time NHL All-Star Game selection -- 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023

Nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (leading goal scorer)

2007-2008 Art Ross Trophy winner (league leader in points)

2005-2006 Calder Memorial Trophy winner (Rookie of the Year)

2005-2006 NHL All-Rookie Team

KHL (Russia)

2013 Gagarin Cup champion

2005 Russian Superleague champion

International

Three-time gold medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2008, 2012 and 2014

Two-time silver medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2010 and 2015

Four-time bronze medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2005, 2007, 2016 and 2019

Won gold at the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships

Won silver at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championships

Won silver at the 2002 IIHF U18 World Championships

Won bronze at the 2003 IIHF U18 World Championship

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.