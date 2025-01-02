        <
          Alex Ovechkin's NHL awards and hockey accomplishments

          Alex Ovechkin is second on the list of most goals in NHL history. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 2, 2025, 05:15 PM

          Alex Ovechkin has been a stat sheet stuffer since entering the NHL as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL draft, selected by the Washington Capitals.

          More than two decades later, the Moscow native has turned those stats into one of the most prolific and decorated careers in the history of professional hockey. Ovechkin was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players of all time in 2017.

          Here's a look at some of Ovechkin's most notable career accomplishments:

          NHL

          • One of two players in league history to score 700 career goals before 35 years old (Wayne Gretzky)

          • One of three players in league history with 800 career goals (Gretzky and Gordie Howe)

          • One of six players in league history with 700 career goals and 700 career assists (Gretzky, Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito)

          • Most empty-net goals in league history

          • Most power-play goals in league history

          • Most shots on goal in league history

          • 2018 Stanley Cup winner

          • 2018 Conn Smythe Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs)

          • Three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner (Most Valuable Player) -- 2008, 2009 and 2013

          • Three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (best player as voted on by NHLPA) -- 2008, 2009 and 2010

          • 13-time NHL All-Star Game selection -- 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023

          • Nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (leading goal scorer)

          • 2007-2008 Art Ross Trophy winner (league leader in points)

          • 2005-2006 Calder Memorial Trophy winner (Rookie of the Year)

          • 2005-2006 NHL All-Rookie Team

          KHL (Russia)

          • 2013 Gagarin Cup champion

          • 2005 Russian Superleague champion

          International

          • Three-time gold medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2008, 2012 and 2014

          • Two-time silver medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2010 and 2015

          • Four-time bronze medalist at the Ice Hockey World Championships -- 2005, 2007, 2016 and 2019

          • Won gold at the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships

          • Won silver at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championships

          • Won silver at the 2002 IIHF U18 World Championships

          • Won bronze at the 2003 IIHF U18 World Championship

