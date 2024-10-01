What are the longest losing streaks in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Sharks opened the 2023-24 season with 11 straight losses. San Jose then lost 12 straight games from Dec 15, 2023, to Jan. 9, 2024. The Sharks had four separate losing streaks of at least nine games during their 2023-24 campaign.

San Jose has six different losing streaks among the top 50 in NHL history, the most of any franchise. Here's a look at the NHL's all-time longest losing streaks.

17 games

▪︎ 1974-75 Washington Capitals (Feb. 18 1975-March 26, 1975)

▪︎ 1992-93 San Jose Sharks (Jan. 4, 1993-Feb. 12, 1993)

15 games

▪︎ 1930-31 Philadelphia Quakers (Nov. 29, 1930-Jan. 8, 1931)

14 games

▪︎ 2014-15 Buffalo Sabres (Dec. 29, 2014-Jan. 30, 2015)

▪︎ 1992-93 Ottawa Senators (March 2, 1993-April 7, 1993)

▪︎ 1990-91 Quebec Nordiques (Oct. 21, 1990-Nov. 19, 1990)

▪︎ 1981-82 Detroit Red Wings (Feb. 24, 1982-March 25, 1982)

▪︎ 1975-76 Kansas City Scouts (Dec. 30,1975-Jan. 29, 1976)

13 games

▪︎ 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 13, 2004-Feb. 12, 2004)

▪︎ 1997-98 Florida Panthers (Feb. 7, 1998-March 23, 1998)

▪︎ 1997-98 Tampa Bay Lightning (Jan. 3, 1998-Feb. 2, 1998)

▪︎ 1992-93 San Jose Sharks (March 9, 1993-April 4, 1993)

▪︎ 1992-93 San Jose Sharks (Nov. 27, 1992-Dec. 23, 1992)

▪︎ 1991-92 San Jose Sharks (Oct. 10, 1991-Nov. 4, 1991)

▪︎ 1981-82 Washington Capitals (Oct. 11, 1981-Nov. 11, 1981)

▪︎ 1929-30 Pittsburgh Pirates (Feb. 4, 1930-March 11, 1930)

12 games

▪︎ 2023-24 San Jose Sharks (Dec. 15, 2023-Jan. 9, 2024)

▪︎ 1988-89 New York Islanders (Nov. 22, 1988-Dec. 15, 1988)

▪︎ 1975-76 Washington Capitals (Dec. 29, 1975-Jan. 21, 1976)

▪︎ 1972-73 New York Islanders (Dec. 27, 1972-Jan. 16, 1973)

▪︎ 1950-51 Chicago Blackhawks (Feb. 25, 1951-March 25, 1951)

▪︎ 1925-26 Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 13, 1926-March 13, 1926)

