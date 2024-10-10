Open Extended Reactions

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner could miss up to six months following shoulder surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Jenner had the procedure done In Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday to repair an injury suffered during practice on Oct. 4. Columbus president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement that Jenner would begin his rehabilitation process "very soon."

"Our hope is he can return before the end of the season," Waddell added. "His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice."

When asked whether Jenner could possibly be back in time for Columbus' outdoor game against Detroit on March 1 at Ohio Stadium, Waddell said "I think for Boone, yes." He also stressed the importance of not rushing Jenner back into action before he's ready.

The center was pegged to hold a top-line slot for the Blue Jackets' this season and help Columbus improve on a dismal 2023-24 campaign that ended with a 27-43-12 record and the 25th-ranked offense. Jenner, 31, was the team's fourth-highest scorer, registering 22 goals and 35 points in 58 games.

Columbus did have positive injury news regarding forward Dmitri Voronkov, who will not need surgery on his upper-body ailment and is on track to return by the end of November.

The Blue Jackets can pursue adding depth up front with more than $20 million available in cap space. The team received an allowance from the NHL and NHLPA earlier this month to start the regular season below the official cap floor of $65 million. Columbus was granted that exemption in the wake of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's deaths in August.

Columbus takes on the Minnesota Wild in its season opener on Thursday.