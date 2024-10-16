Goalie goals in NHL history: Gustavsson, Brodeur and more

Open Extended Reactions

The job of an NHL goaltender is to save goals. But every now and then, they score some too.

In October 2024, Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson became the latest member of this prestigious club. During the final seconds of the Wild's win against the St. Louis Blues, Gustavsson fired the puck the length of the ice into an empty net.

Gustavsson is one of over a dozen goaltenders who have helped their own cause by scoring. Here are the goalies who have scored goals throughout NHL history.

Evgeni Nabokov (26 saves), San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, March 10, 2002

Jose Theodore (32 saves), Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, Jan. 2, 2001

Martin Brodeur (19 saves), New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Feb. 15, 2000

Damian Rhodes (30 saves), Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, Jan. 2, 1999

Martin Brodeur (28 saves), New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, April 17, 1997

Chris Osgood (26 saves), Detroit Red Wings at Hartford Whalers, March 6, 1996

Ron Hextall (29 saves), Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, April 11, 1989

Ron Hextall (21 saves), Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 8, 1987

Billy Smith (5 saves), New York Islanders at Colorado Rockies, Nov. 28, 1979

