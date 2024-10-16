Goalie goals in NHL history: Gustavsson, Brodeur and more

The job of an NHL goaltender is to save goals. But every now and then, they score some too.
In October 2024, Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson became the latest member of this prestigious club. During the final seconds of the Wild's win against the St. Louis Blues, Gustavsson fired the puck the length of the ice into an empty net.
Gustavsson is one of over a dozen goaltenders who have helped their own cause by scoring. Here are the goalies who have scored goals throughout NHL history.
Filip Gustavsson (27 saves), Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Oct. 15, 2024
Tristan Jarry (39 saves), Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning, Nov. 30, 2023
Linus Ullmark (26 saves), Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks, Feb. 25, 2023
Pekka Rinne (29 saves), Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, Jan. 9, 2020
Mike Smith (31 saves), Phoenix Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings, Oct. 19, 2013
Martin Brodeur (17 saves), New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, March 21, 2013
Cam Ward (23 saves), Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils, Dec. 26, 2011
Chris Mason (23 saves), Nashville Predators vs. Phoenix Coyotes, April 15, 2006
Mika Noronen (17 saves), Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, Feb. 14, 2004
Evgeni Nabokov (26 saves), San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, March 10, 2002
Jose Theodore (32 saves), Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, Jan. 2, 2001
Martin Brodeur (19 saves), New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Feb. 15, 2000
Damian Rhodes (30 saves), Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, Jan. 2, 1999
Martin Brodeur (28 saves), New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, April 17, 1997
Chris Osgood (26 saves), Detroit Red Wings at Hartford Whalers, March 6, 1996
Ron Hextall (29 saves), Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, April 11, 1989
Ron Hextall (21 saves), Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 8, 1987
Billy Smith (5 saves), New York Islanders at Colorado Rockies, Nov. 28, 1979
