What is the NHL Winter Classic? History, winners, more stats

NHL action heads outdoors for the Winter Classic, an annual event typically played in football and baseball stadiums across the United States around New Year's Day. The game is part of the league's broader outdoor series, which also includes the Stadium Series and the Canada-focused Heritage Classic.

Teams participating in the Winter Classic turn back the clock with their uniforms, wearing throwback attire that pays homage to the past.

This year, the St. Louis Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 5 p.m. ET on December 31 -- the first time the game will be held on New Year's Eve.

Here are other key facts about the NHL Winter Classic:

Which team has won the most Winter Classics?

The Boston Bruins lead the pack with 3 wins, in 2010, 2019, and 2023.

Which team has played in the most Winter Classics?

The Blackhawks will be making their fifth appearance this year, still searching for their first win.

Which stadium has hosted the most Winter Classics?

Fenway Park in Boston has been home to the most Winter Classics, hosting in 2010 and 2023.

All-time results

Jan. 1, 2024, T-Mobile Park: Seattle Kraken 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Jan. 2, 2023, Fenway Park: Boston Bruins 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Jan. 1, 2022, Target Field: St. Louis Blues 6, Minnesota Wild 4

Jan. 1, 2020, Cotton Bowl: Dallas Stars 4, Nashville Predators 2

Jan. 1, 2019, Notre Dame Stadium: Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Jan. 1, 2018, Citi Field: New York Rangers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 OT

Jan. 2, 2017, Busch Stadium: St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Jan. 1, 2016, Gillette Stadium: Montreal Canadiens 5, Boston Bruins 1

Jan. 1, 2015, Nationals Park: Washington Capitals 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Jan. 1, 2014, Michigan Stadium: Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 2 SO

Jan. 2, 2012, Citizens Bank Park: New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Jan. 1, 2011, Heinz Field: Washington Capitals 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Jan. 1, 2010, Fenway Park: Boston Bruins 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1 OT

Jan. 1, 2009, Wrigley Field: Detroit Red Wings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 4

Jan. 1, 2008, Ralph Wilson Stadium: Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 SO

When did the warmest and coldest Winter Classic games take place?

The warmest Winter Classic took place in 2020 in Dallas, with a temperature of 55 degrees F, while the coldest was the 2022 edition in Orchard Park, NY, where temperatures dropped to -6 degrees F.

