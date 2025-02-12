Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Connor Hellebuyck will start for Team USA when they begin play at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Thursday.

The United States officially named Hellebuyck their No. 1 following Wednesday's practice -- a mammoth session that lasted well over an hour.

Hellebuyck was projected to get the call in net, with Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman vying for roles as his backup. The Winnipeg Jets goaltender is the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy winner and on track to potentially earn a second straight -- and third overall -- trophy on the strength of another excellent campaign.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins -- with a 34-7-2 record on the season -- and paces NHL starters with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average. His elite play has been a decisive factor in Winnipeg's emergence as the NHL's top team with 81 points and a 39-14-3 record going into the 4 Nations break.

When the U.S. squares off with Finland, it will be Juuse Saros opposite Hellebuyk in net. Finnish coach Antti Pennanen confirmed Saros would get the call after Wednesday's final workout. The Nashville Predators netminder is 11-23-6 this season with an .899 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average behind his struggling team, which owns the NHL's third-worst record (19-28-7).

Canada previously named Jordan Binnington its starting goaltender for Wednesday's opening matchup for Sweden, who will have Linus Ullmark in net. The 4 Nations tournament round-robin play will continue in Montreal through Saturday before the event flips over to Boston for a final slate of games.