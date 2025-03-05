        <
        >

          Who has the most empty-net goals in NHL history?

          Alex Ovechkin has the most empty-net goals in NHL history. Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 5, 2025, 03:59 PM

          An empty net in hockey is when a team removes its goaltender from the ice, leaving its goal unattended. It's a calculated risk. By removing the goalie, a team gains an extra skater, increasing its offensive firepower. But the move also leaves a squad vulnerable on the defensive end.

          No player in NHL history has taken advantage of that vulnerability more than Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals left wing scored the 57th empty-net goal of his career on Feb. 10, 2024, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky for the most all time. The record-shattering goal came at the 19:33 mark in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins.

          Gretzky scored his 56 career empty-netters in 1,487 games, while Ovechkin needed 1,394 games to break the mark. Here's a look at the players with the most empty-net goals in NHL history:

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, features, stats, schedules and more.