Who has won NHL MVP? All-time Hart Memorial Trophy winners

Since 1924, the NHL has presented the Hart Memorial Trophy to the league's most valuable player. The award is presented annually and is decided by a poll conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.
The original trophy was donated to the league in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, the former head coach and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
Wayne Gretzky won the Hart Memorial Trophy a record nine times during his 20-year NHL career, including eight in a row from 1980 to 1987.
Hart Memorial Trophy winners list
2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
2018: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2013: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2011: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks
2010: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2006: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks
2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
2003: Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche
2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens
2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
2000: Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues
1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1995: Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers
1994: Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings
1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1992: Mark Messier, New York Rangers
1991: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues
1990: Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
1989: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1986: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1981: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1980: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1979: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1976: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
1975: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
1973: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
1972: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1971: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1969: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
1966: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
1965: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
1964: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
1963: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
1961: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
1960: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1959: Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers
1958: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1957: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1956: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
1955: Ted Kennedy, Toronto Maple Leafs
1954: Al Rollins, Chicago Black Hawks
1953: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1952: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
1951: Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins
1950: Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers
1949: Sid Abel, Detroit Red Wings
1948: Buddy O'Connor, New York Rangers
1947: Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadiens
1946: Max Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks
1945: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens
1944: Babe Pratt, Toronto Maple Leafs
1943: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
1942: Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans
1941: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
1940: Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit Red Wings
1939: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens
1938: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
1937: Babe Siebert, Montreal Canadiens
1936: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
1935: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
1934: Aurele Joliat, Montreal Canadiens
1933: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
1932: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
1931: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
1930: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
1929: Roy Worters, New York Americans
1928: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
1927: Herb Gardiner, Montreal Canadiens
1926: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
1925: Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers
1924: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators
