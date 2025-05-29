Who has won NHL MVP? All-time Hart Memorial Trophy winners

Open Extended Reactions

Since 1924, the NHL has presented the Hart Memorial Trophy to the league's most valuable player. The award is presented annually and is decided by a poll conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

The original trophy was donated to the league in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, the former head coach and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

Wayne Gretzky won the Hart Memorial Trophy a record nine times during his 20-year NHL career, including eight in a row from 1980 to 1987.

Hart Memorial Trophy winners list

