          Who has won NHL MVP? All-time Hart Memorial Trophy winners

          Nathan MacKinnon won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2024. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 29, 2025, 05:09 PM

          Since 1924, the NHL has presented the Hart Memorial Trophy to the league's most valuable player. The award is presented annually and is decided by a poll conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

          The original trophy was donated to the league in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, the former head coach and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

          Wayne Gretzky won the Hart Memorial Trophy a record nine times during his 20-year NHL career, including eight in a row from 1980 to 1987.

          Hart Memorial Trophy winners list

          • 2024: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

          • 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          • 2022: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

          • 2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          • 2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

          • 2019: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          • 2018: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

          • 2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          • 2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

          • 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

          • 2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 2013: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

          • 2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 2011: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks

          • 2010: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks

          • 2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

          • 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

          • 2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 2006: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks

          • 2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning

          • 2003: Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche

          • 2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens

          • 2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

          • 2000: Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues

          • 1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres

          • 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres

          • 1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 1995: Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers

          • 1994: Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 1992: Mark Messier, New York Rangers

          • 1991: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues

          • 1990: Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1989: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings

          • 1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1986: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1981: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1980: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

          • 1979: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

          • 1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1976: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers

          • 1975: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers

          • 1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins

          • 1973: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers

          • 1972: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

          • 1971: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

          • 1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

          • 1969: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins

          • 1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1966: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1965: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1964: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1963: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1961: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1960: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1959: Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers

          • 1958: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1957: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1956: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1955: Ted Kennedy, Toronto Maple Leafs

          • 1954: Al Rollins, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1953: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1952: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1951: Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins

          • 1950: Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers

          • 1949: Sid Abel, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1948: Buddy O'Connor, New York Rangers

          • 1947: Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1946: Max Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks

          • 1945: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1944: Babe Pratt, Toronto Maple Leafs

          • 1943: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins

          • 1942: Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans

          • 1941: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins

          • 1940: Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit Red Wings

          • 1939: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1938: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins

          • 1937: Babe Siebert, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1936: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins

          • 1935: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins

          • 1934: Aurele Joliat, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1933: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins

          • 1932: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1931: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1930: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons

          • 1929: Roy Worters, New York Americans

          • 1928: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1927: Herb Gardiner, Montreal Canadiens

          • 1926: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons

          • 1925: Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers

          • 1924: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators

