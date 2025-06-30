Matthew Schaefer gets emotional after being selected by the New York Islanders with the first overall pick of the 2025 NHL draft. (2:28)

With the 2025 NHL draft in the rearview mirror, it's time for free agency. The signing period officially begins Tuesday at noon ET, although re-signings (and trades) have been flowing for the past several days.

Every front office is trying to maximize its chance at reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs next spring and lifting the most famous trophy in sports. Here's how each of them can nail this offseason and the cap space that each team has, as well as a look at key players hitting restricted and unrestricted free agency.

Note: Profiles for the Atlantic and Metro teams were written by Kristen Shilton. Ryan S. Clark analyzed the Central and Pacific teams. Stats are collected from Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey. Projected cap space as of June 29, per PuckPedia.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key player hitting UFA: D Henri Jokiharju

Key player hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $16,643,333

What they should do: GM Don Sweeney seems invested in taking care of the Bruins' own. He already signed Mason Lohrei to a two-year extension, and is engaged with Jokiharju on a return to keep Boston's depth on the right side.

Sweeney also got Morgan Geekie signed to a new deal. The forward is coming off his best NHL season (33 goals and 57 points) and could be a foundational piece for the Bruins moving forward.

From there, Sweeney has to find some outside help to up Boston's scoring punch. Only Geekie and David Pastrnak managed 20-plus goals last season as the Bruins' ranked 28th in offense. There's serious room for improvement that Sweeny will have to address in free agency.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: D Bowen Byram, G Devon Levi

Cap space: $20,840,319

What they should do: Well, GM Kevyn Adams said he had a plan. And it went into full motion when he traded RFA JJ Peterka to Utah. That felt like just the first domino to fall in Buffalo.

Adams then signed pending RFA Jack Quinn to a two-year extension. But there's work left to do. If Adams intends to move on from Byram, now is the time to do it while he's still a valuable player. Then, Adams' priority should be an extension for Alex Tuch. The key forward (and passionate leader) can re-sign beginning Tuesday, and there's no use waiting around when the Sabres are desperate for positivity at this point.

There's also the question of how to wring more consistency out of the lineup next season. Adams should target free agents who can bring that. Skaters such as Mason Appleton or Connor Brown could fill out the Sabres' bottom six nicely, and give them some much-needed depth. The key is for Adams to stay active and not let Buffalo's lack of success breed complacency.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key player hitting UFA: F Patrick Kane

Key players hitting RFA: F Jonatan Berggren, F Elmer Soderblom

Cap space: $18,411,628

What they should do: The Red Wings pulled off a blockbuster during draft weekend, landing John Gibson from Anaheim in exchange for Petr Mrazek and a pair of picks. That was a needed upgrade for Detroit in net, and allows Gibson to play with another solid veteran in Cam Talbot. That's a strong start to the offseason for GM Steve Yzerman.

He'll give his group a chance to get back into the postseason picture by continuing to tweak. Re-signing Kane is an easy boost -- he has played well at 5-on-5 and special teams, and has a veteran poise.

It's the Red Wings' defense that's in need of a true upgrade. Detroit gave up the 12th-most goals last season, and the collection of veterans the Red Wings relied on for their second and third pairings weren't cutting it. There are UFA options available such as Vladislav Gavrikov who might help, or Yzerman could swing a deal for someone such as RFA K'Andre Miller. Regardless of where Yzerman looks, it's important he finds a defenseman (or two) who can take some pressure off Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.

2024-25 result: Won the Stanley Cup

Key players hitting UFA: D Aaron Ekblad, F Brad Marchand, D Nate Schmidt, G Vitek Vanecek

Key player hitting RFA: F Mackie Samoskevich

Cap space: $11,000,000

What they should do: The Panthers already found Sergei Bobrovsky's new backup in a trade with Columbus for Daniil Tarasov. The 26-year-old will replace departing UFA Vanecek, and crosses one item off GM Bill Zito's to-do list. Then it really comes down to Marchand and Ekblad. Because until those deals are done -- or not -- the ripple effect on what else Florida is able to do won't be fully known.

Before re-signing, Sam Bennett publicly said he wasn't leaving Florida, a proclamation Ekblad's agent encouraged him not to do out loud (for leverage reasons). But it's safe to say all sides would like to remain together if possible. It's just a large "if."

Zito has limited cap space for additional contracts. Will he make a trade to ensure Ekblad stays? Thankfully for Zito, Florida doesn't have many other holes to fill. And retaining Marchand shouldn't be at too high a cost given his age and role with the team. Zito found his backup netminder, and now it's all about working internally to set the Panthers up for another successful run.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key player hitting UFA: F Christian Dvorak

Key player hitting RFA: G Jakub Dobes

Cap space: $-3,394,166

What they should do: Montreal made waves with its push into the postseason in 2024-25. That's nothing compared to what GM Kent Hughes pulled off on draft day, acquiring Noah Dobson from the Islanders and signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract. It cost Hughes a pretty penny -- including two 2025 first-round draft choices -- but the 25-year-old Dobson joining Lane Hutson & Co. on the Canadiens' blue line makes that a formidable-looking squad.

Now the Canadiens' most glaring need is a second-line center -- but that's a hot commodity without many skaters available via free agency to fill that role. Anthony Beauvillier has been mentioned often in connection to the Habs, but that doesn't provide a long-term solution. Re-signing Dvorak would be a holdover choice as well.

Hughes could also settle for adding to the wings, or orchestrate a trade that wrangles a true top-six pivot. Either way, there's a want and need for the front office to infuse some exciting offensive energy into the Canadiens' lineup without sacrificing too much of the pipeline or more draft capital.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: F Nick Cousins, G Anton Forsberg

Key players hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $8,194,286

What they should do: The Senators' focus was largely trained on re-signing Claude Giroux. GM Steve Staois got that one done Sunday when he inked Giroux to a one-year contract extension. That's an important deal for the Senators to maintain some of the consistency that helped them become a playoff team last season.

Now, will Staois do much else to boost Ottawa going forward? He has been vocal about liking Ottawa's group as it is, and might decide just keeping Giroux -- and his leadership -- will most benefit the Senators' rising core.

Ottawa doesn't appear in glaring need of help in other facets -- they've built slow and steady for a reason -- so getting Giroux done might be Staois' signal that the Senators will continue prioritizing growth from within as opposed to chasing outside help. That mindset would also be well reflected in an extension for Forsberg, although the goalie is rumored to want to test the open market instead.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key player hitting UFA: D Nick Perbix

Key player hitting RFA: F Gage Goncalves

Cap space: $5,480,001

What they should do: As usual, nothing is off the table for Tampa Bay. Where there's a will, GM Julien BriseBois generally usually manages to find a way.

The Lightning ran out of steam in the postseason (again), and you could see BriseBois wanted to guard against that by leveraging his minimal cap space with the addition of some new players, particularly on the back end. But there's work to be done at the minimum in keeping Perbix and Goncalves. Both skaters have filled their roles for Tampa Bay recently, and Goncalves especially is just finding his stride in the NHL.

BriseBois has brokered more than one blockbuster of late though, and Goncalves could also be someone to watch on the trade market if the GM is looking to roll the dice again to give the Lightning another chance to be the team to be beat in the Sunshine State.

2024-25 result: Lost in the second round

Key players hitting UFA: F Steven Lorentz, F Mitch Marner

Key player hitting RFA: F Nick Robertson

Cap space: $13,570,581

What they should do: The Maple Leafs took care of business by getting John Tavares signed to a four-year extension last week. That was the top priority this offseason for GM Brad Treliving.

Unless a trade for Marner's rights materializes in the next 24 hours, there's almost no doubt he will walk away for nothing in free agency. Either way, that's a massive loss for the Leafs' offense. Losing Tavares too would have cratered the Leafs' center depth.

But with Tavares squared away -- and knowing the Leafs won't be investing ample cap space in Marner -- Treliving was able to re-sign RFA Matthew Knies to a six-year extension carrying a $7.75 million AAV. That's about as good as it gets for the Leafs.

Now, will Treliving fill in the gaps with some blue-line help? That would be good business as well. And he should also consider bringing back Lorentz and Robertson.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

2024-25 result: Lost in the conference finals

Key players hitting UFA: D Brent Burns, D Dmitry Orlov, F Jack Roslovic

Key players hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $26,715,958

What they should do: Carolina can't quite get over the hump, stalling out in the Eastern Conference finals two of the past three seasons. It's on GM Erik Tulsky to find players to power the Hurricanes through to the other side.

The first thing Carolina needs is to add scoring wingers, preferably those with top-nine pedigree and a proven track record. A second-line center would be valuable as well, and -- if there's cap room left -- boosting their right-side defensive depth wouldn't hurt. Carolina averaged fewer than three goals per game in the playoffs, and struggled especially in the conference finals against Florida's stout defensive effort.

The Hurricanes might have too many of the same style skater in their lineup, making them easier to shut down, so Tulsky should target some grit to go with the finesse Carolina can already wield with its current roster.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: F Christian Fischer, F Luke Kunin, F Kevin Labanc, D Ivan Provorov

Key players hitting RFA: D Jordan Harris, F Dmitri Voronkov

Cap space: $28,533,752

What they should do: Columbus didn't wait around for Tuesday to start dealing, trading for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from Colorado. Coyle especially helps make the Blue Jackets' middle six more robust, and gives the team some flexibility at center. And if Wood can reignite his game after some down seasons, he'll contribute somewhere in the bottom six.

Depth like that is an asset. But it's not enough (right now) to truly change the Blue Jackets' fortunes. GM Don Waddell should be seeking another center and a top-six winger who complement the young core. The right side of their blue line would also benefit from a boost, beyond the extension for Dante Fabbro.

That was all true before the trade of goalie Daniil Tarasov, though. How will Waddell go about Columbus' netminding now? There's Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves. Waddell isn't giving the Blue Jackets' their best opportunity without exploring an upgrade in the cage.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: F Nathan Bastian, F Daniel Sprong, G Jake Allen

Key players hitting RFA: F Nolan Foote, D Luke Hughes

Cap space: $14,394,167

What they should do: The Devils will be rightfully focused on getting a new deal done with pending Hughes, a backbone on their blue line and key to the franchise's future. Then, GM Tom Fitzgerald can start adding to New Jersey's offense.

There's a critical need for a center (especially if they don't qualify RFA Cody Glass) considering that Dawson Mercer might not be ready for that jump next season. Punching up the team's scoring is another significant task. New Jersey ranked 20th in offense last season, and while some of that could be tied to losing Jack Hughes to injury, it was still an issue even when he was healthy.

The backup goaltender position will also have to be addressed: Can the Devils rely on Nico Daws behind Jacob Markstrom? It's slim pickings for a goalie in free agency, but a trade could materialize to help the Devils improve there.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: D Alexander Romanov, D Scott Perunovich

Cap space: $20,943,334

What they should do: Incoming GM Mathieu Darche didn't waste time shaking things up on the island when he traded Noah Dobson to Montreal during draft weekend. That move left the Islanders with only four viable blueliners signed for this season, so Darche will have to replenish there via the free agent market or another trade -- or by getting Romanov and Perunovich signed to new contracts.

And of course, there's the possibility No. 1 draft choice Matthew Schaefer works his way into the rotation.

The team's next priority is ensuring Ilya Sorokin has the right support in goal next season. Semyon Varlamov was sidelined by an injury in December, and he never returned; the Islanders' goaltending struggled as a result. Varlamov is 37 now, and might not be the best option any longer to play in tandem with a top-tier goalie such as Sorokin. Darche will have to decide if there's a deal to be made for Varlamov or if the Isles' can be confident he'll give them strong minutes in the coming season.

And, as always, the Islanders could use more scoring depth (they ranked 28th in offense last season) but they'll have to prioritize which areas can be shored up now vs. later.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: F Will Cuylle, F Arthur Kaliyev, D K'Andre Miller

Cap space: $12,197,142

What they should do: New York already sent Chris Kreider to Anaheim, completing a trade that seemed inevitable at some point this offseason. That freed up some cap space that they can use to try to become a playoff team again.

Coming to a decision on Miller is vital. Do the Rangers keep him? Trade him? Where does he fit for them into the future?

Then there is Cuylle, who had an excellent second season and should be signed by the Rangers quickly to avoid any sort of offer-sheet situation. New York doesn't have enough cap yet to make many other major moves. Barring another veteran trade, taking care of his own might be the best GM Chris Drury can do for now.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: F Jakob Pelletier, D Cam York

Cap space: $15,141,905

What they should do: Philadelphia's primary needs going into the 2025-26 season were to be stronger down the middle and getting another goaltender. Trading for Trevor Zegras has (theoretically) accomplished that first goal. Now it's time for the Flyers to find another goaltender who can complement Samuel Ersson.

Philadelphia ranked 32nd in team save percentage last season (.872), and neither Ivan Fedotov nor Aleksei Kolosov appear reliable enough for the Flyers to lean on moving forward. GM Danny Briere will have to scour the (middling) free agent market for another netminder.

A trade for Thatcher Demko, with his connection to new coach Rick Tocchet and one year left at $5 million AAV, might be their best bet despite his injury history. Alex Lyon or Jake Allen could also be viable veteran options to support Ersson (whom the organization still believes has a bright future).

After the goaltending is sorted, if Briere can also add a left-handed defenseman to the mix, all the better for Philadelphia.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: F Connor Dewar, F Philip Tomasino

Cap space: $19,616,904

What they should do: We believe the Penguins won't be trading Sidney Crosby in the offseason. Erik Karlsson, though? That's something GM Kyle Dubas should be exploring.

Karlsson has shown his age the past two seasons, and Pittsburgh has to be dialed in on getting younger and faster if they expect to be a postseason contender. It won't be easy to get Karlsson off the books. But if there's a way Dubas can get out from under his contract, it will benefit the Penguins in a big way.

Dubas is likely to get both Dewar and Tomasino signed to new deals.

Then there's the Penguins' goalie confidence rating -- as in, where is it right now? Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic remain in the fold but were, shall we say, not exactly a top tandem last season. Could a Karlsson trade perhaps return a netminder to help out? It's possible.

2024-25 result: Lost in the second round

Key players hitting UFA: D Ethan Bear, F Anthony Beauvillier, F Andrew Mangiapane

Key player hitting RFA: D Alexander Alexeyev

Cap space: $9,375,000

What they should do: GM Chris Patrick said he wanted to add more high-skill players to the Capitals' lineup. That's rich coming from the second-highest scoring team in 2024-25 -- and yet, there's logic to it. Washington was boosted by a handful of skaters having career-best seasons offensively. It would be foolish to rely on that happening again for so many players.

Retaining Beauvillier would help the Capitals maintain their bottom-six depth without breaking the bank. There's going to be some turnover for Washington regardless, with T.J. Oshie retiring, so the decision to prioritize scoring is a wise one.

CENTRAL DIVISION

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: None

Key players hitting RFA: D Louis Crevier, D Wyatt Kaiser, F Philipp Kurashev, G Arvid Soderblom

Cap space: $22,495,357

What they should do: Find a way to improve the roster, while also advancing the team's rebuild at the same time.

The Blackhawks were in the bottom 10 of goals scored per game while allowing the second-most goals per game. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson traded for Andre Burakovsky to provide another potential goal-scoring option. Davidson could use free agency or one more trade to find another experienced scorer who meshes with their youth movement.

There's also a possibility the Blackhawks could look to do the same on the back end by getting at least two experienced defensemen to improve upon last season's issues. Especially when the current group they have features seven skaters younger than 24 who are either under contract or team control for next season.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: F Jonathan Drouin, F Joel Kiviranta, D Ryan Lindgren, F Jimmy Vesey

Key player hitting RFA: D Sam Malinski

Cap space: $8,950,000

What they should do: Strengthen their roster to win another Stanley Cup. Building a supporting cast has been an issue since the Avs won the Stanley Cup in 2022. It remains that way now with them needing to again reconfigure their bottom-six forward corps while doing the same for their third defense pairing.

There are options that can be had, but that goes back to why they're in this situation in the first place: cap space. Trading Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood created an additional $8.2 million in room but also came at the cost of trying to fill two more bottom-six roles.

2024-25 result: Lost in the conference finals

Key players hitting UFA: D Cody Ceci, F Evgenii Dadonov, F Mikael Granlund

Key players hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $980,084

What they should do: Reinforce their bottom-six forward group. Who knew? There's another Western Conference team in a championship window that must rebuild its bottom six with the intent that it can play a role in getting them to their desired destination.

While that's not to say the Stars couldn't be inclined to add more help elsewhere, the bottom six appears to be their greatest need, with only 10 forwards under contract on a team that must create more space to attain the strongest possible options.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: F Justin Brazeau, D Jon Merrill, F Gustav Nyquist

Key player hitting RFA: F Marco Rossi

Cap space: $17,711,835

What they should do: Solidify their roster by adding more goal scorers. GM Bill Guerin said at the end of the season that finding another center was in the team's plans. The Wild appeared to have several options of players who were slated to hit free agency.

Or that appeared to be the case until centers such as Sam Bennett, Matt Duchene, Brock Nelson and John Tavares decided to stay with their teams, while Jonathan Toews signed a one-year deal with his hometown Jets.

Should the Wild decide to go in another direction, they could be inclined to add another top-six or top-nine winger. Now, if only there was a seven-time 20-goal scorer who could reach free agency that just happens to be from the Twin Cities.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: D Marc Del Gaizo, F Jakub Vrana

Key player hitting RFA: F Luke Evangelista

Cap space: $13,519,610

What they should do: Select the path they believe is the one to success. Being experienced in some areas while inexperienced in others played a role in why they went from playoff team to lottery entrant in a single season -- especially after "winning July 1" last year, as GM Barry Trotz mentioned during the draft broadcast.

Trotz has stated how much potential he sees in the club's young players, and how that could see the team find cohesion with those more experienced players. But at the same time, the Preds could be inclined to add another top-nine forward and/or a top-six defenseman just to be safe. Trotz did the latter late Sunday when he traded for Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, and signed him to a four-year contract worth $5.5 million annually.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: F Radek Faksa, D Ryan Suter

Key players hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $1,625,150

What they should do: Add at least one more defenseman. GM Doug Armstrong said in May that he doesn't expect Torey Krug to play next season. If that's the case, that would leave the Blues needing another top-six defenseman, while possibly trying to acquire one more for depth.

Armstrong told reporters days before the draft that the Blues will have the long-term injured reserve space from Krug's contract, which is on the books at $6.5 million annually.

Aside from that, the Blues appear to have their top-nine forwards situated while having both goalies under contract with Joel Hofer signing a two-year extension Saturday.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: D Robert Bortuzzo, F Nick Bjugstad, F Michael Carcone

Key player hitting RFA: F Jack McBain

Cap space: $14,982,143

What they should do: Aggressively pursue every top-six forward. They already got a head start on that by trading for JJ Peterka, and signing him to a five-year contract extension worth $7.7 million annually.

It's possible there are other potential top-six options who could be in play if they reach the market. If not, the Mammoth could be inclined to see if a trade exists to add one more forward to a team that appears to be on the cusp of the playoffs. Especially when Utah was among the top 10 teams in the NHL in shots per 60 minutes and scoring chances per 60 but finished 21st in goals per game.

2024-25 result: Lost in the second round

Key players hitting UFA: F Mason Appleton, F Nikolaj Ehlers, F Brandon Tanev

Key players hitting RFA: F Morgan Barron, F Rasmus Kupari, D Dylan Samberg, F Gabriel Vilardi

Cap space: $23,513,810

What they should do: Strategically sign more forwards. It's possible that the Ehlers saga could come to an end with him signing a contract. But there's also the reality he could leave in a market in which he's one of the strongest options available.

Ehlers or not, the Jets can spend to get additional scoring help. But there must be certain items taken into consideration given they'll need to balance their cap space. They'll either need to re-sign Ehlers or find who they feel can be his replacement.

Also, they need to get a new deal done for 27-goal scorer Vilardi. They'll also need to bolster their bottom-six forward group while taking care of Samberg on the back end.

PACIFIC DIVISION

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: F Robby Fabbri, F Brock McGinn

Key players hitting RFA: G Lukas Dostal, D Drew Helleson, F Mason McTavish, F Isac Lundestrom

Cap space: $35,988,812

What they should do: Spend carefully now, knowing what's ahead in the future. Hypothetically speaking, GM Pat Verbeek has more than enough cap space to do whatever he feels is necessary. That could be anything from adding another top-six forward to a middle-six forward to at least two bottom-six forwards. It's possible Verbeek could do something on defense, but it would come at the risk of taking playing time away from members of their young but promising blue line.

And, any decision Verbeek makes also comes with the consequence that they have key players they must pay this offseason -- with the idea that Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger are all RFAs after next season.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: F Anthony Mantha, F Kevin Rooney, G Dan Vladar

Key players hitting RFA: F Morgan Frost, F Connor Zary

Cap space: $19,820,000

What they should do: Acquire forwards who can consistently finish scoring chances. Where it gets a bit complicated for the Flames is that they're trying to add scoring help in a free agent market in which the options could create a bidding war.

The Flames could opt to play that game, with the idea they could determine if it makes more sense to find a trade that addresses their needs. They must also think about how to structure new contracts for Frost and Zary -- short-term bridge deals or longer-term ones to have cost certainty.

2024-25 result: Lost in the Cup Final

Key players hitting UFA: F Connor Brown, F Kasperi Kapanen, D John Klingberg, F Corey Perry, F Jeff Skinner

Key player hitting RFA: D Evan Bouchard

Cap space: $12,350,834

What they should do: They must re-sign Bouchard and then revamp their supporting cast. There appears to be at least one opening in their top six, a few more on their fourth line, and at least one among their defensemen.

Their goaltending obviously remains under question after a consecutive defeat in the Stanley Cup Final that featured uneven performances.

The Oilers have clear areas they must address, with the understanding that they'll need to either create more cap space or attempt to improve their roster with the hope the personnel they seek can be had at team-friendly prices.

And of course, they do all of this with the best player in the world slated to hit unrestricted free agency after 2025-26, which could be a factor in all of it.

2024-25 result: Lost in the first round

Key players hitting UFA: D Vladislav Gavrikov, F Tanner Jeannot, F Andrei Kuzmenko, G David Rittich

Key player hitting RFA: F Alex Laferriere

Cap space: $23,210,000

What they should do: Take one or two big swings. New GM Ken Holland has been connected to every top-six forward of significance, ranging from Brock Boeser to Mitch Marner to Brad Marchand. The Kings could also go after another top-four defenseman, whether that's re-signing Gavrikov or landing someone else.

But that also comes with the understanding that the Kings will want to have enough space remaining to add more experience to their fourth line -- and upgrade their backup goaltender should it come to that point.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: G Alexandar Georgiev, D Jan Rutta

Key players hitting RFA: F Thomas Bordeleau, F Klim Kostin, F Nikolai Kovalenko

Cap space: $44,090,832

What they should do: Keep adding to the rebuild. Finishing last in the NHL means that the Sharks need help in many areas. OK, they could use help in every area, ranging from their top nine to their bottom six to their defense to adding another goaltender who could work in tandem with promising prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

This will be the second season for Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, which means they're still concentrating on the future. So, the Sharks could again sign veteran players to one-year deals whom they could move on from at the deadline to attain more draft capital.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key player hitting UFA: F Michael Eyssimont

Key players hitting RFA: D Ryker Evans, F Kaapo Kakko, F Tye Kartye

Cap space: $18,057,621

What they should do: Continue the trend of adding players who help them establish consistency. Similar to how they traded for Mason Marchment, getting a 22-goal scorer who hypothetically bolsters their top-nine forward group, or how they traded for Frederick Gaudreau to give their bottom six a two-way center and 18-goal scorer who has now scored 14 or more goals in three of the past four seasons.

Those are the sort of moves that could help the Kraken find more continuity, while also establishing potentially a deeper roster than they've had since making the playoffs in their second season.

2024-25 result: Missed the playoffs

Key players hitting UFA: F Brock Boeser, F Pius Suter

Key players hitting RFA: None

Cap space: $7,031,667

What they should do: Find more top-nine forward help. Consistently scoring goals was an issue last season, and it appears that it could be an issue again ahead of next season.

There's a chance they could re-sign Boeser and Suter, although they could also lose both. If they do, that presents a new gap to fill.

The Canucks should also add another bottom-pairing defenseman, with the caveat that they can only do so much with such limited cap space.

2024-25 result: Lost in the second round

Key players hitting UFA: F Victor Olofsson, F Tanner Pearson, G Ilya Samsonov

Key player hitting RFA: F Alexander Holtz

Cap space: $757,857

What they should do: Strengthen their roster to win a second Stanley Cup. There's always going to be the expectation that GM Kelly McCrimmon does something. As for what that could be? It's complicated.

On Saturday, there were multiple reports that they've talked to the Maple Leafs about a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner. A day later, it was reported by The Fourth Period that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo would require multiple surgeries and is expected to sit out the 2025-26 season.

Hours later, they would trade then-pending RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in a move that saw them add depth while leaving them with less than $800,00 in cap space. It's never boring in Vegas!