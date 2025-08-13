The "Get Up" crew shares their excitement about Taylor Swift's new album announcement on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. (1:01)

A new Taylor Swift era is among us as the Grammy Award-winning artist recently announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The news came as Swift teased her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend. The episode releases Wednesday and marks the first time Swift will be on the podcast.

NHL teams reacted accordingly to Swift's album news. The league even posted its own picture of Swift and Kelce on the ice.

The pop star is no stranger to the hockey scene. Swift and Kelce attended Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Kelce is a noted Chicago Blackhawks fan, but welcomed Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk on a "New Heights" episode in February. The two also partied together in July 2024.

A plethora of squads creatively acknowledged Swift's announcement.

Winger Jarome Iginla, a Hall of Famer, rocked No. 12 for the Flames from 1996 to 2013. With "The Life of a Showgirl" being Swift's 12th album, Calgary featured Iginla on a cover with orange glitter, a nod to Swift's website that features a similar color.

The Hurricanes opted for two posts, but it was their most recent one that gained steam on social media. They posted an email from "our VP," asking why they haven't collaborated with Swift. Maybe it's their end game?

An actual email we received from our VP.



Why didn't we think of this before? pic.twitter.com/r5OwFBS90A — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 12, 2025

With the NHL season inching closer, the Blue Jackets decided to tease their own next era with an album cover. The orange color is a nod to the theme of Swift's latest album.

ready for our next era ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hrRusOJ6Dz — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 12, 2025

Florida had its detective caps on as it pointed out that Swift's necklace in the "New Heights" teaser was a Panthère de Cartier pendant. The Panthers also identified a "T.S." in red in the back and included a picture of Swift and Kelce at a Stanley Cup Final game.

Wait... is this play about us?? pic.twitter.com/x8VsE3zsj6 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 12, 2025

The Wild showcased their No. 12 left winger, Matt Boldy, who had a career-high 73 points last season.

Swift's history with the Nashville Predators dates to the late 2000s, when she appeared in a commercial for the franchise. Nashville tapped into that history by posting photos of Swift rocking a Predators sweater while performing.

The Devils referred to a previous Swift lyric to highlight their captain, Nico Hischier. They created their own album cover with the title: "The Life of a Captain."

Grinning like a Devil. pic.twitter.com/EuBSUSHAJ0 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 12, 2025

The Islanders' orange and blue color scheme fits with Swift's theme, and they made sure to tap into it.

New Era Summer pic.twitter.com/XlgOXPcQk4 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 12, 2025

Swift shared her album news at 12:12 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, and Ottawa acknowledged their own No. 12 -- center Shane Pinto.

everyone seems to be talking about 12 today for some reason 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gjcbhf0phP — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 12, 2025

The Flyers used the glittery orange color to edit a photo to have defenseman Travis Sanheim rocking a similar look. Their second picture includes more of the color scheme with the Flyers' logo and "See you next era ..." written below.

Welcome to the Era of Orange. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9oNvD08aiY — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 12, 2025

The Penguins tapped into the glitter theme as well, but in their black and yellow colors. The look is similar to what appears on Swift's website as a placeholder for the album cover.

The life of the Penguins 25.26 season...❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RjxuOXQzs3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 12, 2025

St. Louis' logos are on full display with blue glitter, another nod to Swift's webpage.

big year for new eras pic.twitter.com/Rk1pKx1YF2 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 12, 2025

Fans spotted Maple Leafs winger William Nylander at one of Swift's concerts in November, therefore, it only makes sense that he's highlighted ahead of the album release.

Winnipeg had its own No. 12 in defenseman Dylan DeMelo, who wore the number during the 2019-20 season after being traded to the franchise. DeMelo now rocks No. 2, but the Jets still acknowledged his old number.