After Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" show stirred the pot Monday morning with a teaser post complete with a Taylor Swift-shaped silhouette, it was confirmed that the pop star will appear on their next episode, which releases Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Wednesday's episode will mark her first time joining the Kelce brothers on their show -- and the singer's appearance is already generating unprecedented hype.

A countdown clock set to expire Tuesday at 12:12 a.m. ET appeared on Swift's website Monday. In a teaser on "New Heights'" Instagram when the countdown expired, Swift revealed the title of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," Travis said at the time. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a friendship bracelet] with my number on it."

The couple went public in September 2023, and Travis made a surprise on-stage appearance during the "Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024. More recently, Swift dropped by "Tight End University" in June and performed at the event co-founded by Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen.