Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch on as they enjoy Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

For the past five summers, the best tight ends from around the NFL have gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, for Tight End University -- an event hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and retired Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

At this year's event, Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, gave guests a surprise performance.

And this time, she wasn't dancing on her own.

She took the stage at Brooklyn Bowl with country music singer Kane Brown to perform her hit song "Shake It Off" in her first live performance in six months since her Eras Tour ended.

After her one-song performance, she said she dedicated the song to "our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends."

Swift has fully embraced her "tight end era" since TEU started on June 23. Swift and Kelce -- who have been dating since the summer of 2023 -- used the event's opening night celebration to quietly make their red carpet debut as a couple.

The two went viral on social media with their hand-in-hand entrance and snapped a photo with Kittle, Olsen and their wives.

Tight End University comes to a close on June 26.