EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers scored five second-period goals to get past the sizzling Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, and Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson also scored for the Oilers (5-4-2), ending a two-game losing skid with a resounding effort from McDavid, who surprisingly had only one goal this season before Tuesday.

"We were talking amongst ourselves, and gave ourselves a little kick in the butt," Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said referring to a first period in which the Oilers trailed 2-0.

"It's much more comfortable to start well, and kind of roll from there. But to be able to show up well, after a poor first period like that, shows a lot of good signs."

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who saw an impressive seven-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner registered 20 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops for the Mammoth.

It was Cooley's league-leading fourth game-opening goal of the season and he became the first player in league history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

Although their winning streak ended Tuesday, Utah's eight wins in October mark the first time in franchise history (including previous incarnations in Winnipeg and Arizona) that the team has ever recorded eight wins in a calendar month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.