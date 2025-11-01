Open Extended Reactions

The New Jersey Devils agreed to a two-year extension with goalie Jacob Markstrom on Friday, with an average annual value of $6 million.

Markstrom, 35, was entering the final year of his contract, which had the same cap hit. This move helps the Devils lock in a three-year window in which they believe their group can contend.

The Swedish-born goaltender was a massive acquisition for the Devils in June 2024 as New Jersey traded defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick to the Calgary Flames to secure its new franchise backstop and stabilize the team.

The Devils' brain trust, including general manager Tom Fitzgerald and executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur, has loved having Markstrom in the organization. Markstrom, a big but agile goaltender at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, has also formed a strong bond with his goaltending partner, Jake Allen.

The Devils are 8-3-0 before Saturday's road game against the Los Angeles Kings. Markstrom hasn't been his strongest, going 2-2-0 with a 5.13 GAA and an .830 save percentage in four appearances. He has also been sidelined briefly by injury. However, the Devils are banking on his body of work, including his spectacular play in last year's first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Markstrom posted a .911 save percentage, but the Devils, who were severely hobbled by injuries, lost to Carolina in five games.

Markstrom has finished top five in Vezina Trophy voting twice in his career, and has gone 28-18-6 in the past year-plus with the Devils, including a 2.67 goals-against average and four shutouts in 53 games. A 2008 second-round pick of the Panthers, Markstrom has started 538 games with the Panthers, Canucks, Flames and Devils. He has a .908 career save percentage.

The Devils sought a shorter-term deal, but also wanted to capitalize on a thin goaltending market. Allen, also 35, is signed through 2030.