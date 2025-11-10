Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Nashville Predators star Ryan O'Reilly said he regrets a frustration-fueled postgame rant last week in which he blamed himself for the team's struggles.

"I think it came off as, 'Gosh, you sound like a crybaby,'" he told ESPN on Monday.

After the Predators lost to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, O'Reilly offered a brutal assessment of his own play, saying Nashville won't have success "if I'm playing pathetic like that" as a No. 1 center. "[I] turn the puck over everywhere. Can't make a six-foot pass to save my life," O'Reilly said in a video clip that went viral. "It's stupid. I've had one good year in my career. I don't have an answer, that's for sure."

O'Reilly said that he "should have just bit my tongue" after the game. "Obviously, you don't want things to get out there and it doesn't look good on anyone on the team. I think I sound a bit like a baby where I should have politely shut up and be better and then that's it," he said.

The 34-year-old center has 6 goals and 6 assists in 17 games this season. His 12 points are second on the team in scoring. This is O'Reilly's third season with the Predators. He won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

The Predators are 5-8-4 heading into their game at the New York Rangers on Monday night. They were 5-9-3 in their first 17 games last season before eventually finishing 7th in the Central Division, 28 points outside of the last Western Conference playoff spot.

O'Reilly didn't like that his rant last week brought added attention to a Nashville team that's once again off to a slow start. "Obviously that [frustration] gets out there and it doesn't look good on anyone on the team. You don't want to draw attention to anything like that for our team," he said.

However, the Predators center was optimistic things are better for Nashville than they were last season at this time.

"I think we're much better defensively. Bounces aren't going our way, but it's a long season. We're not giving up by any means and we're going to keep fighting to find it," he said. "Being a No. 1 center on this team, I think I do have to be better. It's simple as that. I just maybe could have worded it a little bit better [last week]."